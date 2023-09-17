Chhattisgarh Armed Force constable shoots self dead with service weapon in Kanker

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS A representational picture of crime scene 'do not cross' signage

A 36-year-old constable from the Chhattisgarh Armed Force's (CAF) 15th battalion reportedly took his own life by shooting himself with an Insas rifle while on security duty at Halba police chowki, located under Narharpur police station limits in Kanker district. The incident occurred late Saturday night. The constable, identified as Chandrasekhar Yadav, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by his colleagues. However, he was declared brought dead by medical professionals. Yadav hailed from the neighboring Dhamtari district.

Authorities are still investigating the exact reason behind Yadav's tragic decision, and further inquiries are underway. This incident follows previous cases of suicide among security personnel in the region, highlighting the need for mental health support and awareness in challenging duty environments.

Chhattisgarh's Kanker, Bijapur, and Kondagaon districts are located in the Naxalite-hit Bastar division, where security forces often face significant challenges and stress in their line of duty.

Earlier in May, in a tragic incident, a 29-year-old police constable reportedly took his own life by shooting himself with his service rifle in Kondagaon district, Chhattisgarh, which is known to be affected by Naxalite activity. The incident occurred on the premises of the family court in Kondagaon at approximately 10 am on Sunday, as confirmed by SDOP Nimitesh Singh.

No suicide note was discovered at the scene. According to reports, Jitendra Patel had begun his duty around 9:30 am on that day. Subsequently, two other constables who were also on duty left to take a bath. Upon their return, they heard a gunshot and found Patel in a room within the court premises, surrounded by a pool of blood.

Local law enforcement swiftly responded to the scene, and the body was sent for an autopsy. Patel had recently entered the police force three years ago and had been married just last month. While the investigation is ongoing, preliminary findings suggest that stress may have played a significant role in the constable's tragic decision to take his own life.

