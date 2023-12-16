250 militants present at launchpads across border 'waiting to infiltrate' J-K, security forces on alert

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Srinagar: Around 250 to 300 militants are currently present at launchpads across the border, who are "waiting to infiltrate" into Jammu and Kashmir, said a senior BSF officer on Saturday. The officer, however, added that the security forces are vigilant and prepared to thwart any attempts of cross-border infiltration.

Inspector General, BSF, Ashok Yadav told reporters in the Pulwama district of south Kashmir, "There are intelligence inputs that 250-300 militants are waiting at launchpads, but we and the Army have dominated all the vulnerable patches and are alert."

He said the brave jawans of the BSF and Army were alert in the border areas and would foil any infiltration attempts. “We are confident of foiling any infiltration bid,” Yadav added.

The BSF officer further said that the connection between the security forces and the people of Kashmir has strengthened over the last few years. “If people cooperate with us, we can take developmental activities forward in a better way,” he said.

