Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces recover IEDs, grenades in Rajouri

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Explosives recovered in Rajouri

Arms and ammunition, including IEDs and grenades, were recovered by security forces in the Dara Peer Makal area of Thanamandi in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Friday (December 15). The explosives were recovered by a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army’s 48 Rashtriya Rifles during a search operation, they added.

“Four remote IEDs (improvised explosive devices), six UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) grenades, five detonators, four fuses, two small box packages and other unnamed items were recovered from the area,” the officials said.

A case was registered in connection with the incident and an investigation was taken up, they said.

Previous such operations

Earlier in November, the J-K Police, in a joint operation with the Indian Army, recovered a box dropped by a drone in the area of Palanwallah village near the LoC.

The officials informed that the police had recovered nine grenades, one pistol, two magazines of pistols, 38 rounds of ammunition and an IED fitted with batteries from the box.

In the same month, the Jammu Police recovered an IED planted in a tiffin box on the Sidhra Narwal highway stretch of Jammu.

(With ANI inputs)