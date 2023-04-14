Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Useful tips for dealing with ringworm this summer

Ringworm is a common fungal infection that can occur on any part of the body, but is most commonly found on the scalp, feet, and nails. While it can occur at any time of the year, it is particularly prevalent during the summer months due to increased humidity and sweating, which provide an ideal environment for the fungus to grow. Fortunately, ringworm is treatable and can be prevented with a few simple precautions.

Here are some useful tips for dealing with ringworm this summer.

Keep your skin dry and clean: One of the most effective ways to prevent ringworm is to keep your skin dry and clean. Make sure to shower or bathe daily and dry your skin thoroughly.

Wear loose, breathable clothing: Tight clothing and non-breathable fabrics can trap moisture and heat, creating a perfect environment for the fungus to grow. Opt for loose, breathable clothing made from natural fibres like cotton, linen, or bamboo.

Avoid sharing personal items: Ringworm is highly contagious and can be spread through direct contact with an infected person or animal, or by sharing personal items such as towels, combs, and clothing. Avoid sharing personal items, and if you must share, make sure to clean and disinfect them thoroughly.

Practise good hygiene: Good hygiene practices can go a long way in preventing ringworm. Wash your hands frequently, especially after touching animals, and avoid touching your face or other parts of your body without washing your hands first.

Treat infected pets: If you have a pet with ringworm, make sure to treat them promptly to prevent the infection from spreading to you or other members of your household. Consult a veterinarian for advice on the best treatment options.

Use antifungal creams: Over-the-counter antifungal creams can be effective in treating ringworm. Apply the cream to the affected area according to the instructions on the package, and continue using it for at least two weeks after the infection has cleared up to prevent it from recurring.

Consult a doctor if necessary: If your ringworm does not improve after using antifungal creams, or if it spreads to other parts of your body, consult a doctor. They may prescribe stronger antifungal medication or recommend other treatment options.

Remember, prevention is key, so take the necessary steps to protect yourself and your loved ones from this common and contagious infection.

