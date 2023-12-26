Relief from cold to stomach problems: 5 Health benefits of molasses \jaggery

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Health benefits of molasses

Ayurveda states that eating jaggery is very beneficial for digestion. Also, if women want to take special care of their skin, then they should eat jaggery and drink a glass of water daily. Calcium is found in jaggery which is very beneficial and it removes physical weakness forever. Moreover, did you know that Jaggery also known as 'Gud' and 'Molasses' is very beneficial for hiccups?

Health benefits of molasses \jaggery

Jaggery is a very easy and beneficial solution to deal with stomach problems. It is very beneficial in solving gas formation in the stomach and other problems related to digestion. Consuming jaggery after meals helps in digestion. Use of jaggery will be like nectar for you during winter or when you have a cold. Due to its hot nature, it will help in giving you relief from cold, cough, and especially cough. For this, jaggery can be used in milk or tea, and you can also make a decoction of it. Heating jaggery with ginger and eating it lukewarm provides relief from sore throat and burning sensation. With this, the sound also becomes much better. In case of joint pain, the use of jaggery with ginger proves to be very beneficial. Eating ginger with a piece of jaggery daily provides relief from joint pain. Jaggery is also very useful for your skin health. Yes, jaggery helps in cleaning the skin by removing harmful toxins from the blood and also improves blood circulation. Eating a little jaggery every day prevents acne and brings a glow to the skin. It helps heal your skin problems internally. Eating jaggery provides relief from period pain. Some elements are found in it, which help in protecting from the problems of premenstrual syndrome. Moreover, people who have high blood pressure must consume jaggery. It helps in controlling blood pressure.

