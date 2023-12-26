Superfood Turmeric: Know THESE 7 benefits of Haldi

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know THESE 7 benefits of Turmeric

Golden as sunshine and warming like a cosy hug, turmeric, also known as haldi, has been revered for centuries in India for its vibrant colour and potent health benefits. This humble spice, now gracing kitchens and health shelves worldwide, deserves its superstar status. But what exactly makes it a "superfood"? Let's delve into the wondrous world of Haldi and discover the treasures it holds for our well-being.

Powerful anti-inflammatory properties:

The natural anti-inflammatory substance curcumin, which is found in turmeric, aids the body's molecular battle against inflammation. Chronic inflammation is linked to various diseases, making turmeric a valuable addition to an anti-inflammatory diet.

Antioxidant boost:

Loaded with antioxidants, turmeric helps neutralise free radicals, which can damage cells and contribute to ageing and various diseases. Its antioxidant properties play a crucial role in maintaining overall health and supporting the body's defence mechanisms.

Heart hero:

Turmeric's love affair with your heart is no secret. Its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties help lower bad cholesterol, improve blood flow, and fight free radicals that damage heart cells. Studies even suggest it may prevent blood clots and improve endothelial function, keeping your heart humming happily.

Helps in digestion:

Turmeric soothes your stomach like a warm embrace. It stimulates bile production, aiding digestion and alleviating bloating and gas. It also boasts antibacterial properties, protecting against gut infections and supporting a healthy gut microbiome.

Brain health and cognitive function:

Curcumin has been shown to cross the blood-brain barrier, with studies suggesting it may have benefits for brain health. It may increase levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a growth hormone that functions in the brain, potentially delaying or even reversing brain diseases and age-related decreases in brain function.

Joint pain relief:

Individuals suffering from arthritis or joint pain may find relief in turmeric's anti-inflammatory properties. It may help alleviate symptoms and improve the overall quality of life for those with various joint disorders.

Cancer prevention:

Research suggests that curcumin may have anti-cancer properties, potentially inhibiting the growth and spread of cancer cells. While more research is needed, incorporating turmeric into your diet as part of a balanced lifestyle can be a proactive step towards overall health and well-being.

