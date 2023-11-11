Pcod 9 tips for weight loss: What you should eat and avoid

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Do not cut calories suddenly, but keep your target small

For girls suffering from PCOS/PCOD, losing weight is no less than a challenge. Due to hormonal imbalance or excessive calorie intake, excess fat accumulates in the body, which is very difficult to reduce. If you have excessive hair growth on your body, low fertility, missing or excessive periods on time, pain during periods, more pimples on the face especially around the chin, and more fat on the lower belly. If you have all these symptoms then you may have PCOS/PCOD. All these symptoms occur due to hormonal imbalance, in which more androgens (male hormones) start being produced in your body than estrogens (female hormones).

Read here 9 easy tips to lose weight:-

1. Keep the target small and do not skip meals

Do not cut calories suddenly, but keep your target small. Like losing five or ten percent of weight. Give 1200 to 1400 calories to the body. Hormonal imbalance is already more common in PCOS/PCOD. If the amount of calories is reduced suddenly, your sugar level will deteriorate further, which will cause you to feel more hungry. Therefore, keep the target small and do not skip meals.

2. Drink before lunch

Hydrate the body before eating. Before lunch or dinner, drink sugar-free lemon water, buttermilk, soup, rasam, or just water. This will prevent you from overeating.

3. Fiber Rich Food

Take complex carbohydrate food during lunch and dinner. These contain a good amount of fiber. Like whole grains (soap grains) or unrefined millet. This will help in balancing your hormones, which will lead to quick weight loss.

Also Read: Superfood pumpkin: 7 amazing health benefits of Squash

4. Eat pulses

About 15 percent of your 1200 to 1400 calories should be just good protein. For this, include pulses every time you eat food in the day. You can eat lentils in any form, whether by making cheela or in the form of sambar.

5. Say NO to bakery products

All bakery products contain unhealthy fat, which increases obesity in your body, hence avoid eating them. Take healthy fats instead. Like eating dry fruits and eating food cooked in healthy oil.

6. Phytoestrogens

Eat foods containing phytoestrogens (a natural form of estrogen hormone). You will get this from soy milk, tofu, or soybean. You can include them in your diet in any form.

7. Eat green and red leafy vegetables

Eat leafy vegetables, especially green and red ones, for iron and calcium. With these, your body will get almost all the phytonutrients and insulin resistance will improve. At the same time, according to many researchers, people who are deficient in Vitamin D develop insulin resistance. Therefore, to overcome the deficiency of Vitamin D, first take supplements as prescribed by your doctor.

8. Eat in smaller portions

Eating too much at one time also harms the body. That's why keep the amount of food on your plate less. Eat 6 meals a day instead of 4 but in smaller sizes.

9. Regular exercise

Regular exercise helps in quick weight loss in people suffering from PCOS/PCOD. Therefore, along with eating, pay attention to exercise also.

​

Latest Health News