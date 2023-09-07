One woman diagnosed with breast cancer every 4 minutes in India, reveals study

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK A study has found that one woman is being diagnosed with breast cancer every 4 mins in India.

Breast Cancer is a type of cancer that affects the mammary glands in women, and is the most common type of cancer in women worldwide. The cause of breast cancer is not completely known, but research has identified a variety of environmental and lifestyle factors that increase a woman’s risk. These include advanced age, genetics, obesity, smoking, alcohol consumption, and not having children or having them at an older age. Symptoms of breast cancer include a lump, a change in size or shape of the breast, pain in the breast or armpit area, nipple discharge, and skin changes. Early detection is key to successful treatment; mammograms are recommended for all women over the age of 40. Treatment options for breast cancer include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and hormone therapy. Breast cancer can be life-threatening if not treated promptly and properly.

Now, a study has revealed that one woman is diagnosed with breast cancer every four minutes in India while the average age of Indian women at diagnosis is almost a decade younger than their Western counterparts.

Prof Anand Misra, HoD endocrine surgery department, King George’s Medical University, gave this information, citing the Globocan 2020 study.

“This increase in the incidence of breast cancer in India has dramatically increased the need for qualified breast surgeons equipped to treat these patients,” said Prof Mishra.

“KGMU Breast Update 2023, a two-day conference beginning Friday will focus on early breast cancer diagnosis and oncoplastic surgery techniques under the theme “Let’s do oncoplasty,” said Prof Misra, the organising chairman of the event.

Dr Kul Ranjan Singh, organising secretary of the conference, said, “New technologies have changed how we identify breast cancers early, and treatment has changed from radical surgery to breast-conserving surgeries with similar prognosis and outcomes. Oncoplastic breast surgery comprises new surgical techniques that combine the principles of cancer surgery with those of plastic surgery to optimise cancer cure while maintaining the shape and symmetry of the breast.”

“Women in India usually ignore symptoms related to illness. One of the reasons for delayed diagnosis is this and secondly, they avoid treatment till it troubles them,” said Dr Amita Shukla, senior gynaecologist at SC Trivedi Memorial Trust hospital.

(With IANS Inputs)

Latest Health News