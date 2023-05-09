Maintaining weight, blood sugar levels to stress management: Things to keep in mind if you have PCOS

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Things to Keep in Mind if you have PCOS

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that affects women of reproductive age. It is a common condition, with estimates suggesting that 1 in 10 women may have PCOS. It is characterised by a variety of symptoms, which can include irregular menstrual periods, excessive hair growth, acne, and obesity. The exact cause of PCOS is not fully understood, but it is believed to be related to a combination of genetic and environmental factors.

Following are a few things to keep in mind if you have PCOS

1. Maintain a Healthy Weight

Women with PCOS have insulin resistance, which can cause weight gain and make it harder to lose weight. Improved insulin sensitivity, regular menstrual cycles, and a decreased risk of consequences like type 2 diabetes and heart disease can all be achieved by maintaining a healthy weight with a balanced diet and regular exercise.

Image Source : FREEPIKManage a Healthy Weight

2. Manage Stress

Since stress can make PCOS symptoms worse, it's critical to discover methods of stress management. This may entail engaging in relaxation exercises like yoga or meditation, engaging in regular exercise, or speaking with a mental health expert.

Image Source : FREEPIKManage Stress

3. Work with your Healthcare Provider

You can assist ensure that you receive the right care and treatment by having regular check-ups and monitoring your symptoms with a medical professional who is experienced with PCOS.

Image Source : FREEPIKWork with your Healthcare Provider

4. Beware of Complications

Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and endometrial cancer are just a few of the health issues that women with PCOS are more likely to experience. Your risk of complications can be decreased by being aware of these risks and collaborating with your healthcare professional to address them.

Image Source : FREEPIKBeware of Complications

5. Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Since insulin resistance is typical in PCOS-affected women, it's critical to keep an eye on your blood sugar levels and work with your doctor to address any problem.

Image Source : FREEPIKManage Blood Sugar Levels

