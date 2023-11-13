Learn about the signs and symptoms of vitamin K deficiency

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vitamin K is very important for the smooth functioning of bones, heart, and brain

To stay healthy, it is very important to have all types of vitamins and minerals supplied to the body. A diet rich in nutrients plays an important role in keeping us healthy. However, deficiency of any one vitamin in the body can also make you sick. Vitamin K is one of these nutrients, the deficiency of which can take a toll on your health. It plays an important role in many ways in our body. It is important to identify its deficiency in the body and remove it immediately. Learn about the symptoms of Vitamin K deficiency in the body and the health problems caused by it-

Symptoms of Vitamin K deficiency?

Vitamin K is a very important vitamin for health, which is important for the smooth functioning of bones, heart, and brain. It also plays an important role for the people suffering from liver problems and cirrhosis. In such a situation, due to its deficiency in the body, one may have to suffer many serious consequences. You can detect the deficiency of Vitamin K in the body by these symptoms.

Excessive bleeding even with minor injuries

Nose bleeding

Excessive menstruation in women

Decreased bone density, which can lead to osteoporosis

Frequent joint and bone pain

Small injury turning into a big wound

Slow wound healing

Small blood clots under the nail

Bleeding gums

Premature weakening of teeth

Having problems related to teeth and gums

These problems occur due to the deficiency of Vitamin K

Vitamin K is a very important nutrient for our body. Its deficiency can cause many types of problems in the body. If your body is deficient in this essential nutrient, you may have the following health problems-

Deterioration in lung health

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Asthma

Allergic bronchitis

Any type of disease that causes wheezing in the lungs

Decreased lung capacity

Decreased respiratory function of the lungs

Make up for Vitamin K deficiency with these foods

Green leafy vegetables

Mustard greens, spinach

Wheat barley

Radish, beetroot

Red chilly

Banana

Sprouted grains

Juicy Fruit

Eggs

Meat

