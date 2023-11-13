Learn about the signs and symptoms of vitamin K deficiency

To stay healthy, it is very important to have all types of vitamins and minerals supplied to the body. A diet rich in nutrients plays an important role in keeping us healthy. However, deficiency of any one vitamin in the body can also make you sick. Vitamin K is one of these nutrients, the deficiency of which can take a toll on your health. It plays an important role in many ways in our body. It is important to identify its deficiency in the body and remove it immediately. Learn about the symptoms of Vitamin K deficiency in the body and the health problems caused by it-
Symptoms of Vitamin K deficiency?
Vitamin K is a very important vitamin for health, which is important for the smooth functioning of bones, heart, and brain. It also plays an important role for the people suffering from liver problems and cirrhosis. In such a situation, due to its deficiency in the body, one may have to suffer many serious consequences. You can detect the deficiency of Vitamin K in the body by these symptoms.
- Excessive bleeding even with minor injuries
- Nose bleeding
- Excessive menstruation in women
- Decreased bone density, which can lead to osteoporosis
- Frequent joint and bone pain
- Small injury turning into a big wound
- Slow wound healing
- Small blood clots under the nail
- Bleeding gums
- Premature weakening of teeth
- Having problems related to teeth and gums
These problems occur due to the deficiency of Vitamin K
Vitamin K is a very important nutrient for our body. Its deficiency can cause many types of problems in the body. If your body is deficient in this essential nutrient, you may have the following health problems-
- Deterioration in lung health
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
- Asthma
- Allergic bronchitis
- Any type of disease that causes wheezing in the lungs
- Decreased lung capacity
- Decreased respiratory function of the lungs
Make up for Vitamin K deficiency with these foods
- Green leafy vegetables
- Mustard greens, spinach
- Wheat barley
- Radish, beetroot
- Red chilly
- Banana
- Sprouted grains
- Juicy Fruit
- Eggs
- Meat