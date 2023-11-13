7 Natural ways to reduce uric acid in the body

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Increased uric acid can cause many health-related problems

To maintain good health, it is very important to understand the effects of uric acid on the body and its role. Uric acid is a type of chemical that is filtered and removed from the kidneys. However, due to excessive consumption, the uric acid level continuously increases and the kidneys are not able to flush out this uric acid from the body. When uric acid increases, many symptoms start appearing in the body. For example, if uric acid increases excessively, joint pain occurs, joints become swollen, bones feel uncomfortable and cramps occur. Constipation and dry skin can also be caused by increased uric acid. Apart from this, gout problems and weakness are also included in the symptoms of high uric acid. Hence, learn about natural ways to control uric acid.

Also Read: Superfood Pomegranate: Know 7 benefits of one of the oldest fruits

Natural ways to reduce uric acid

Keep drinking water- A natural way to remove uric acid from the body is to drink water. When the body gets enough water, uric acid automatically starts flushing out of the body. By drinking 2 liters i.e. 8 glasses of water a day, high uric acid starts reducing.

A natural way to remove uric acid from the body is to drink water. When the body gets enough water, uric acid automatically starts flushing out of the body. By drinking 2 liters i.e. 8 glasses of water a day, high uric acid starts reducing. Reducing alcohol intake - Alcohol or alcoholic drinks work to increase uric acid. If you reduce drinking these drinks, the increase in uric acid will also stop.

- Alcohol or alcoholic drinks work to increase uric acid. If you reduce drinking these drinks, the increase in uric acid will also stop. Avoid purine intake- Uric acid levels increase when there is excess purine in the diet. That is why eating things rich in purine should be reduced. Shellfish, mushrooms, and alcohol contain purines. Consume more lean meat, fruits, and vegetables.

Uric acid levels increase when there is excess purine in the diet. That is why eating things rich in purine should be reduced. Shellfish, mushrooms, and alcohol contain purines. Consume more lean meat, fruits, and vegetables. Exercise is important- To reduce uric acid from the body, you need to be active. Do exercise daily so that uric acid starts reducing on its own.

To reduce uric acid from the body, you need to be active. Do exercise daily so that uric acid starts reducing on its own. Amla juice- Consuming a limited quantity of Amla juice daily naturally reduces uric acid levels. It is rich in Vitamin C which strengthens immunity and reduces uric acid.

Latest Health News