Know from experts on IndiaTV how plasma therapy is helpful in fight against COVID-19

In the time when the country is fighting against the novel coronavirus, the new plasma therapy has emerged as the knight in shining armour. After the successful transfusion and treatment of four patients in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal encourage everyone to come forward to donate for others. However, the World Health organization has still some concerns and doubts over this line of treatment. In a special segment with experts, doctors, and plasma donors on IndiaTV, know everything about how this new therapy is turning out to be helpful and efficient in the fight against the COVID-19.

What exactly is plasma?

Plasma is generally present in the blood apart from the White Blood Cells (WBCs) and Red Blood Cells (RBSs). It helps in making antibodies in the body against the illness and is made in the body of the patient to create fresh antibodies against the virus. A lot of states are experimenting with the same and some are even claiming it to be an efficient way to treat the virus. Doctors and plasma donor reveal what the plasma do in the body and say that initially four patients were experimented with the plasma therapy and gave encouraging results. If anyone has coronavirus, his/her body creates proteins to clear that virus however coronavirus decreases these proteins.

Talking further about the same doctors said that normally blood is taken from the veins but in the case of plasma, a small portion of this protein is taken and the rest blood is given back. Further doctors talk about the three stages of coronavirus which are as follows:

1. Viremia- First few days when the virus multiplies in the body

2. Pulmomary or lung stage- It is the stage when it can be detected in the lung during a CT scan

3. Cytonekines- It is the stage when the reaction in the body takes place and goes to severity when a patient has to be kept on the ventilator.

Doctors reveal that in the case of coronavirus, it is difficult to catch the virus in the first stage and generally the patients come in the second stage and at such moment if plasma proteins are put inside the body of the patient, it helps to neutralize the effect and helps the body to fight and protects it from going to the third stage. Not only this, but it also helps the patients from going on a ventilator.

However, they say that it is still in the learning stage but everyone who has recovered from corona and are unique and can help others by creating a bank of the plasma to treat a serious infection. However, the plasma therapy is experimental and we have a long journey. This is not a proper therapy but yes if multiple trials prove to be useful, then this can be a possible option for the world which is still in need of two things in the fight against coronavirus--vaccine and antiviral stage to stop spread in the body.

Experience of the plasma donor:

Smriti Thakkar, the first plasma donor shared her experience and said, "As soon as I got fine from coronavirus, I got a call from the doctors after 14 days when they got the permission for the plasma. They described the procedure after which I was satisfied and decided to go for it. My body was then tested, checked even with the SWAB test and when everything came fine, the therapy was done. I didn't feel any weakness and it was just like blood donation after which doctors gave me vitamins. First, I was worried because I had no idea about how it will be done but looking at how positive the doctors sounded, I did not get any second thought and went to the hospital for the same."

Smriti Thakkar

Doctors said that plasma has come like a ray of hope and appealed to everyone to come forward and donate the plasma for others. They said that it does do not cause any pain They said that even during the month of Ramzan when people are fasting, plasma can be donated. The person who is fine from the corona can give plasma. Unlike blood which can be donated once in three months, plasma can be donated every 10 days. There will be no weakness and it will be a blessing in disguise for those who are still fighting.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage