International Women's Day 2023: Six lifestyle modifications for women to avoid heart attacks

International Women's Day 2023: Heart attacks and other cardiac conditions are becoming more common among women both in India and throughout the world. According to the most recent statistics, conditions like heart attacks and cardiac arrests kill six times more women every year. Many factors can damage a woman's heart health and increase her risk of developing heart disease. One of the factors significantly increasing women's risk of cardiac diseases is untreated blood pressure problems that harm the heart.

Among the reproductive factors that increase a woman's risk of having a heart attack is early menopause, PCOS, gestational diabetes, and preterm delivery. A woman's lifestyle choices, such as high cholesterol, smoking, diabetes, obesity, unhealthy eating, sedentary behaviour, stress, and mental health issues, can also have an impact on her heart.

Women's heart health can be improved by making certain lifestyle modifications. Here are a few:

1- Eat a balanced diet- Heart disease risk can be significantly reduced by eating a diet rich in fiber, fresh produce, whole grains, and cereals, and low in saturated and trans fats.

2- Daily exercise- Exercise helps people maintain a healthy weight, improves blood flow, and reduces the chances of developing heart disease. The American Heart Association recommends engaging in aerobic activity for at least 150 minutes a week at a moderate intensity.

3- Reduced tension- Stress can increase the risk of heart disease. Recognizing stress-reduction practises like yoga, meditation, and relaxation methods is crucial.

4- Quit smoking- Smoking increases the risk of heart disease. Quitting smoking can improve general health and reduce the risk of heart disease

5- Drinking alcohol- Many health issues, such as liver disease, high blood pressure, and an increased risk of several malignancies, can be brought on by alcohol use. To remain healthy alcohol usage must be restricted.

6- Taking care of recurring ailments- Heart disease is more likely to affect women who have diabetes, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol. Medication, dietary changes, and regular checkups are required for the management of these illnesses.

