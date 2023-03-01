In 40 minutes, flesh eating bacteria ate man's eye during sleep; know all about this acanthamoeba keratitis

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK flesh eating bacteria ate man's eye during sleep

A 21-year-old man from Florida, Michael Krumholz, went partially blind in his left eye after sleeping with his contact lenses on for a 40-minute nap. He woke up to find that his eye was infected with Acanthamoeba keratitis, which is a severe infection that impacts the cornea. As the infection progressed, his vision in the affected eye gradually decreased. Now, Krumholz awaits a cornea implant that could partially restore his vision, but he still experiences excruciating pain and is unable to step out of his house due to sensitivity to light.

What is acanthamoeba keratitis?

A rare infection called Acanthamoeba keratitis can cause permanent vision loss or complete blindness, and it's most common in people who wear contact lenses. This infection is caused by an amoeba, a microscopic, single-celled organism that infiltrates the eye and begins to consume the layers of the cornea. Acanthamoeba can be found in a variety of environments, including the air, soil, lakes, and oceans, but the majority of infections are caused by exposure to fresh water sources.

Most infections occur as a result of exposure to freshwater sources like tap water, swimming pools, hot tubs, showers, and sewage systems. Experts have warned that the infection can lead to permanent vision loss and blindness.

Although it is rare, people who wear contact lenses are more likely to develop this infection. However, it can happen to anyone, and it is not contagious.

Preventive measures to avoid getting infected:

Doctors recommend measures such as avoiding contaminated water, regularly replacing contact lenses, using disinfecting solution instead of tap water, and not wearing contact lenses while showering, swimming, or using a hot tub. Visiting an optometrist or ophthalmologist for regular eye exams is also vital.

If infected, topical antiseptic is the primary treatment for acanthamoeba keratitis, which is applied directly to the affected eye. In some cases, a portion of the cornea may need to be scraped off to allow the medication to penetrate deeper into the eye. Antibiotics or antifungal medications may also be prescribed to combat the infection. Pain relief medication and steroids may be necessary to alleviate pain and inflammation.

Acanthamoeba keratitis Treatment

The primary treatment for Acanthamoeba keratitis is topical antiseptic, which is applied directly to the affected eye. In some cases, a portion of the cornea may need to be scraped off to allow the medication to penetrate deeper into the eye.

