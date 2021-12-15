Follow us on Image Source : AP How to protect yourself from Omicron if you are already sick

If you are already suffering from fever, cough or other symptoms, you might have COVID-19. Don't panic, most infected people develop mild to moderate illness and are able to recover at home. Don't immediately rush to the hospital unless you have an emergency warning sign including trouble breathing. All you need to do is keep a track of your symptoms.

If you have mild COVID-19 symptoms:

- Stay home: People with mild symptoms can recover at home without medical care. Usually, it takes an average of 5–6 days for the infected person to show serious symptoms, however, it can take up to 14-19 days to recover. Do not leave your home, except to get medical care. It is important that the infected person should not visit public areas or crowded places.

-Stay hydrated and take proper medical care: It is important to take enough liquids and an adequate amount of meals because you have to consume medicines. Make sure, you take prescribed medicines and stay in touch with your doctor. Consult a doctor immediately, if you have trouble breathing, or any other emergency warning signs.

-Avoid public transportation: If you have Covid, even with mild symptoms, do not ride-sharing, a means of public transport and taxis.

-Stay Protected: As Face coverings limit the infection when talking, breathing, and coughing, it is important to wear a well-fitted mask to stay protected against covid19's new Omicron spread. You should wear a mask over your nose and mouth.

-Separate yourself from other people: Stay away from other people and pets in your home and try to use a separate bathroom. Sanitise your surrounding and clothes regularly. An infected person can spread COVID-19 starting 48 hours (or 2 days) before the person has any symptoms or tests positive. Thus, it is important to isolate yourself from others.

-Monitor your symptoms: Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, or other symptoms. Keep monitoring your symptoms and take prescribed medicines. Seek medical attention as and when required.

If someone faces trouble in breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, fatigue, take emergency and immediate medical consultation.

Clean your hands often- Wash your hands properly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitiser if you can't wash them. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser with at least 60% alcohol. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Clean or disinfect high-touch surfaces: It is necessary to sanitise your room and wear disposable gloves. You should clean the bedroom and bathroom, you are using. High-touch surfaces, which needs to be sanitised regularly include phones, remote controls, counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, keyboards, tablets, and bedside tables.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.)