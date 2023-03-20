Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Here is why you should go to bed between 8 and 10 p.m.

Going to bed between 8-10 pm has been touted as a healthy habit for many years. According to experts, our bodies are designed to function on a natural circadian rhythm, which is in sync with the sunrise and sunset. Thus, going to bed early is seen as an essential component of maintaining a healthy sleep pattern. Here are a few reasons that focus on the importance of going to bed early in the night.

Promotes healthy sleep: When we go to bed early, our body gets ample time to rest and rejuvenate. This can lead to several health benefits, including improved mood, increased productivity, and better cognitive function. Getting enough sleep is also linked to a lower risk of developing chronic health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and obesity.

Regulates hormones: Going to bed early can also help regulate our body's hormones, especially those related to stress. Cortisol, the hormone responsible for our stress response, is naturally lowest during the early hours of the night. Going to bed early can help reduce cortisol levels, which can have a positive impact on our overall health and wellbeing.

Boost our immune system: A good night's sleep can help our body produce more white blood cells, which are crucial in fighting off infections and diseases. Getting enough sleep also helps our body recover from illness faster, allowing us to get back to our regular routine sooner.

Regulate our appetite: Going to bed early can also help regulate our appetite and promote healthy eating habits. When we don't get enough sleep, our body produces more of the hunger hormone ghrelin and less of the hormone leptin, which signals fullness. This can lead to overeating and weight gain. By going to bed early and getting enough sleep, we can help regulate these hormones and promote healthier eating habits.

Improve our mental health: Lack of sleep is linked to increased anxiety and depression, and going to bed early can help combat these issues. Getting enough sleep can also help us feel more energized and motivated, which can have a positive impact on our mental health.

By prioritizing a good night's rest, we can improve our mood, increase productivity, and reduce the risk of chronic health conditions. So, if you're looking to make positive changes to your daily routine, consider going to bed early and reaping the benefits of a good night's sleep.

