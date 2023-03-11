Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK H3N2 virus changing patterns unexpectedly: Experts warn

Doctors have noticed that the pattern of H3N2 has changed a lot over the last six months in an unexpected way. Usually, influenza is the first virus that leads to hospitalizations. But this time, influenza A virus subtype H3N2 has caused lung infections in a number of people, doctors have said. Additionally, doctors have observed that type B flu has led to more severe lung infections in the last two months, with five cases requiring admission to the PICU (Pediatric Intensive Care Unit). These lung infections have taken the form of ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome) and severe pneumonia, which require the use of a ventilator.

Two people have died from the H3N2 flu virus in India; one from Haryana, and the other from Karnataka. The person from Karnataka, an 82-year-old man, had a fever, sore throat, and cough, which are flu-like symptoms. He was taken to the hospital on February 24 and died on March 1 at the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences.

Till date, India has registered more than 90 cases of the H3N2 virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed that people with long-term health problems like asthma, heart disease, diabetes, weak immune systems, or neurological conditions are at a higher risk of being infected by this virus. Children under the age of five, people over 65, and pregnant women are also likely to get complications from this virus.

FAQs

1. How infectious is the H3N2 virus?

As per the latest reports, the H3N2 virus is extremely contagious.

2. What is the H3N2 virus also called?

The H3N2 virus is also called Hong Kong flu.

Latest Health News