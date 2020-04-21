Eradicate lumps or lipoma before they turn cancerous with Swami Ramdev's effective yogasanas

Lipoma or a common tumor formed beneath your skin is a very common problem these days. One person out of every 1000 suffers from lipoma in their life. These lumps are small, soft knots of tissues that are caused by infection, inflammation or trauma. Sometimes these knots in the body are small and sometimes big, which people ignore. They don't normally hurt but cause pain when they bump against nerves or blood vessels. While these lumps don't create many problems in the body, their presence for a longer period of time can turn into fatal diseases like cancer.

According to Swami Ramdev, lumps are formed in our body when the metabolism is low. Due to which fat deposits are formed and are called lumps or lipoma. Many times these knots gather in one place or sometimes in different parts of the body. Swami Ramdev suggests that while they do not cause pain, it is important to treat them before they turn into cancer. He says that since lumps are temporary, they can be treated with yogasanas and non-fatty diet.

What is cancer?

According to Swami Ramdev, when balance among the cells gets disturbed in the body, they start growing out and form knots. These knots or lumps then turn into cancer. It is always better to take precautions before these lumps turn cancerous. yoga is the most effective way to treat them and avoid having them in the future.

Test for Lipoma

According to Swami Ramdev, you can easily see the lumps on the outside of the body, but there are different tests for identifying the lumps in the kidneys, lungs, stomach, etc. Not all lumps can be seen or felt in the body by touching. Lumps often get formed inside the organs which can only be detected by techniques like X-ray, MIR, ultrasound etc.

Pranayama for body lumps

According to Swami Ramdev, no yoga exercise will be beneficial for the lumps formed inside the organs of the body. They can be treated with biopsy and other medical treatments. However, by doing pranayamas, it is possible to stop the lump from being formed in the first place.

Surya Namaskar- By doing this pranayama, the body gets energy which helps to melt the cancerous lumps. Just as chemotherapy is given for cancer, Surya Namaskar is a natural therapy for lipoma. By doing this, you can get rid of lumps easily.

Kapalbhati - Start doing this pranayama for 10 to 15 minutes at first and then do for half an hour. After doing this. the lumps get dissolved within 1 month.

Anulom-Vilom - By doing Anulom- Vilom for 15 minutes, the flow of energy in the body increases which helps to melt the lump.

Lipoma treatments

Eat fresh turmeric on an empty stomach in the morning daily. Take 2 grams of turmeric powder on an empty stomach. This causes lumps to dissolve. The bark of Kanchanar tree is beneficial for any type of lump. For this, cook 10-20 grams of it in 400 grams of water. When the water evaporates and comes down to 100 to 50 grams, then filter it and drink it. If there are too many lumps in the body, make seven pods by mixing 4 grams of Shila Sindoor, 10 grams of Prabhal Pishti with moti and Giloy. Consume it in the morning and evening. By this, up to 99 percent of the lumps get dissolved. Swami Ramdev claims that you will see the benefit in 3 months.

In case, you keep suffering from lipoma again and again even after getting medical treatment, then it is important for you to do Kapalbhati, Anulom - Vilom daily.

Lump in the neck

Many people suffer from lumps at the back of the neck. While these lumps are not painful, they create neck problems and cause a headache. In such a situation, Swami Ramdev says that one should so Surya namaskar daily. He claims that limps in the neck are formed when the flow of energy inside the brain stops. Here's what you should do-

Consume 2 grams of turmeric powder in the morning and evening. Also have Kanchanar.

Kapalbhati and Anulom Antonyms should be done for half an hour in the morning and evening.

Lumps in the neck of children

Many children have lumps on both sides of their neck which does not hurt on touching. They can be caused by excessive phlegm or fatty tissues. To treat this, a person should stop consuming ghee and high-fat milk at once. Also, consume turmeric in low-fat milk as it is beneficial for the body.

ALSO READ | Yoga guru Swami Ramdev shares yoga tips and home remedies for jaundice and typhoid fever

ALSO READ | Control your Blood-Sugar levels, diabetes with yogasanas, suggests Swami Ramdev

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage