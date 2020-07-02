Image Source : FILE IMAGE Delhi Covid-19: What is plasma donation? Who can donate, benefits

With COVID-19 rapidly spreading across the country, the discovery of a vaccine is the only escape from the pandemic. Health warriors have explored convalescent plasma therapy as a preventive measure to fight the novel coronavirus. The therapy aims at using antibodies from the blood of a recovered COVID-19 patient to treat those critically infected by the virus. After a small trial at Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital showed positive results in the treatment, Delhi's first plasma bank to help treat novel coronavirus started functioning on Thursday. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while addressing the media said that COVID-19 patients can now donate their plasma 14 days after recovery. Not only this, two numbers-- 1031 and 8800007722 were issued for people to contact for the donation of plasma to save the lives of COVID-19 patients. Wondering what plasma therapy is all about? Don't worry, here's enlisting everything from donation to benefits about the plasma therapy:

What is plasma therapy?

The therapy aims at using antibodies from the blood of a recovered COVID-19 patient to treat those critically infected by the virus. Plasma is a blood component that contains virus-fighting antibodies. It is like blood donation, however, in the same plasma gets separated from the blood and the remaining blood will be transferred back to your body resulting in zero blood loss. The procedure is completely harmless and the donor does not experience any pain, sickness or dizziness.

Who is eligible for plasma therapy?

Patients with moderate symptoms of the disease-- fever, cough, shortness of breath, oxygen saturated between 90% and 94%, or respiratory rate of 24 or more and a progressive increase in the requirement for oxygen despite the use of steroids.

Benefits of plasma therapy?

It financially helps donors. A regular donation of plasma can improve health. It allows people to help others. Plasma donation is a relatively safe process. Plasma helps people with medical needs. The donation brings about positive psychological and physiological effects on the donor. The donation process might reduce 'bad' cholesterol levels in donors.

-With PTI inputs

