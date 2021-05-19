Wednesday, May 19, 2021
     
Covid India LIVE Updates: Health Ministry shares new guidelines for Covid patients in home isolation

The government has advised patients with mild to moderate symptoms to stay under home quarantine and consult the doctor accordingly. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also laid out new guidelines that include taking steam.

Health Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 19, 2021 8:29 IST
Health Ministry shares new guidelines for Covid patients in home isolation
Health Ministry shares new guidelines for Covid patients in home isolation

As the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic rages throughout the country, people are struggling for medical assistance. The government has advised patients with mild to moderate symptoms to stay under home quarantine and consult the doctor accordingly. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also laid out new guidelines that include taking steam. People who have recovered from Covid have also been witnessing other problems like digestive issues, heart problems and black fungus infection. Experts advise everyone to take care of their hygiene and consult their doctor before taking any hard medicines.

  • May 19, 2021 8:16 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    The government lays out new guidelines for people with mild to moderate symptoms of covid and staying in home isolation. It states that there is no need to buy or apply Remedecivir injection without a doctor's consultation for those staying at home. This injection will be administered only in hospitals. According to the new guideline, patients have to gargle with hot water twice a day and also take steam. Along with this, the medicines will have to be consumed on time along with being in contact with the doctor.

  • May 19, 2021 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    PM Narendra Modi, while interacting with State & District Officials on the #COVID19 situation, emphasized that the fight is to save every single life for which the relief material must be easily accessible to the rural population.

