Covid India LIVE Updates: Health Ministry shares new guidelines for Covid patients in home isolation

As the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic rages throughout the country, people are struggling for medical assistance. The government has advised patients with mild to moderate symptoms to stay under home quarantine and consult the doctor accordingly. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also laid out new guidelines that include taking steam. People who have recovered from Covid have also been witnessing other problems like digestive issues, heart problems and black fungus infection. Experts advise everyone to take care of their hygiene and consult their doctor before taking any hard medicines.