Covid India LIVE Updates: Health Ministry shares new guidelines for Covid patients in home isolation

The government lays out new guidelines for people with mild to moderate symptoms of covid and staying in home isolation. It states that there is no need to buy or apply Remedecivir injection without a doctor's consultation for those staying at home. This injection will be administered only in hospitals. According to the new guideline, patients have to gargle with hot water twice a day and also take steam. Along with this, the medicines will have to be consumed on time along with being in contact with the doctor.