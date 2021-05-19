Wednesday, May 19, 2021
     
Record 4529 single day COVID-19 fatalities in India; 2,67,334 new cases

New Delhi Updated on: May 19, 2021 10:03 IST
A medic pushes a COVID-19 patient on a wheel-chair at Yamuna Sports Complex Covid Centre in New Delhi.

India on Wednesday recorded 2,67,334 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 4529 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,89,851 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,19,86,363. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,54,96,330, with 32,26,719 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 2,83,248. A total of 18,58,09,302 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

The country's case tally crossed the two-crore mark on May 4.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 223 6359 30  92
2 Andhra Pradesh 211501 53  1254291 21274  9580 99 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2397 51  19977 302  88
4 Assam 47740 1451  290774 4311  2344 73 
5 Bihar 64699 4999  595377 11174  4039 111 
6 Chandigarh 7035 347  48831 867  647
7 Chhattisgarh 90382 5774  823113 12098  12036 153 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 704 46  8944 99  4  
9 Delhi 50863 5186  1329899 9403  22111 265 
10 Goa 23946 1807  112633 3120  2197 45 
11 Gujarat 96443 3177  660489 9557  9269 67 
12 Haryana 75914 7247  626852 14897  6923 124 
13 Himachal Pradesh 34888 1745  129330 4559  2460 78 
14 Jammu and Kashmir 50925 73  197701 3823  3293 71 
15 Jharkhand 31528 1996  284805 4859  4601 62 
16 Karnataka 575049 28611  1674487 58395  22838 525 
17 Kerala 347989 14686  1846105 45926  6612 97 
18 Ladakh 1583 41  15031 156  170
19 Lakshadweep 1282 74  3915 151  15
20 Madhya Pradesh 82967 6016  652612 11358  7139 70 
21 Maharashtra 422249 25751  4927480 52898  83777 1291 
22 Manipur 6605 267  33466 337  612 20 
23 Meghalaya 5332 417  19185 470  355 19 
24 Mizoram 2129 21  7094 162  29
25 Nagaland 4407 154  14079 199  228 12 
26 Odisha 94350 57  536595 10242  2357 22 
27 Puducherry 17477 94  69060 1670  1212 33 
28 Punjab 72277 1339  427058 8174  12317 231 
29 Rajasthan 159455 16908  713129 25160  7080 146 
30 Sikkim 3050 113  8427 94  212
31 Tamil Nadu 242929 11333  1403052 21362  18369 364 
32 Telangana 48110 1231  485644 5186  3012 27 
33 Tripura 5924 557  36402 317  450
34 Uttarakhand 76232 2376  214426 7063  5132 98 
35 Uttar Pradesh 136342 12690  1483249 21108  18072 255 
36 West Bengal 131793 233  1026492 19050  13576 145 
Total# 3226719 127046  21986363 389851  283248 4529

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has started the process of appointing 20 American corporate leaders to the US section of the US-India CEO Forum. Established in 2005, the US-India CEO Forum brings together leaders of the respective business communities of the two countries to discuss issues of mutual interest. The forum has US and Indian public and private sector co-chairs, while the Secretary of Commerce and his Indian counterpart serve as the respective chair.

Other senior US government officials may also participate in the forum.

The International Trade Administration of the Department of Commerce on Tuesday invited applications from American CEOs to be part of this exclusive group.

The forum will allow the private sector to develop and provide recommendations to the two governments that reflect private sector views, needs, concerns, and suggestions about the creation of an environment in which their respective private sectors can partner, thrive, and enhance bilateral commercial ties to expand trade and economic links between the United States and India, according to an official statement.

