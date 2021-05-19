Record 4529 single day COVID-19 fatalities in India; 2,67,334 new cases

India on Wednesday recorded 2,67,334 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 4529 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,89,851 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,19,86,363. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,54,96,330, with 32,26,719 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 2,83,248. A total of 18,58,09,302 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
The country's case tally crossed the two-crore mark on May 4.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|223
|3
|6359
|30
|92
|3
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|211501
|53
|1254291
|21274
|9580
|99
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2397
|51
|19977
|302
|88
|3
|4
|Assam
|47740
|1451
|290774
|4311
|2344
|73
|5
|Bihar
|64699
|4999
|595377
|11174
|4039
|111
|6
|Chandigarh
|7035
|347
|48831
|867
|647
|6
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|90382
|5774
|823113
|12098
|12036
|153
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|704
|46
|8944
|99
|4
|9
|Delhi
|50863
|5186
|1329899
|9403
|22111
|265
|10
|Goa
|23946
|1807
|112633
|3120
|2197
|45
|11
|Gujarat
|96443
|3177
|660489
|9557
|9269
|67
|12
|Haryana
|75914
|7247
|626852
|14897
|6923
|124
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|34888
|1745
|129330
|4559
|2460
|78
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|50925
|73
|197701
|3823
|3293
|71
|15
|Jharkhand
|31528
|1996
|284805
|4859
|4601
|62
|16
|Karnataka
|575049
|28611
|1674487
|58395
|22838
|525
|17
|Kerala
|347989
|14686
|1846105
|45926
|6612
|97
|18
|Ladakh
|1583
|41
|15031
|156
|170
|5
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1282
|74
|3915
|151
|15
|1
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|82967
|6016
|652612
|11358
|7139
|70
|21
|Maharashtra
|422249
|25751
|4927480
|52898
|83777
|1291
|22
|Manipur
|6605
|267
|33466
|337
|612
|20
|23
|Meghalaya
|5332
|417
|19185
|470
|355
|19
|24
|Mizoram
|2129
|21
|7094
|162
|29
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|4407
|154
|14079
|199
|228
|12
|26
|Odisha
|94350
|57
|536595
|10242
|2357
|22
|27
|Puducherry
|17477
|94
|69060
|1670
|1212
|33
|28
|Punjab
|72277
|1339
|427058
|8174
|12317
|231
|29
|Rajasthan
|159455
|16908
|713129
|25160
|7080
|146
|30
|Sikkim
|3050
|113
|8427
|94
|212
|2
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|242929
|11333
|1403052
|21362
|18369
|364
|32
|Telangana
|48110
|1231
|485644
|5186
|3012
|27
|33
|Tripura
|5924
|557
|36402
|317
|450
|5
|34
|Uttarakhand
|76232
|2376
|214426
|7063
|5132
|98
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|136342
|12690
|1483249
|21108
|18072
|255
|36
|West Bengal
|131793
|233
|1026492
|19050
|13576
|145
|Total#
|3226719
|127046
|21986363
|389851
|283248
|4529
Meanwhile, the Biden administration has started the process of appointing 20 American corporate leaders to the US section of the US-India CEO Forum. Established in 2005, the US-India CEO Forum brings together leaders of the respective business communities of the two countries to discuss issues of mutual interest. The forum has US and Indian public and private sector co-chairs, while the Secretary of Commerce and his Indian counterpart serve as the respective chair.
Other senior US government officials may also participate in the forum.
The International Trade Administration of the Department of Commerce on Tuesday invited applications from American CEOs to be part of this exclusive group.
The forum will allow the private sector to develop and provide recommendations to the two governments that reflect private sector views, needs, concerns, and suggestions about the creation of an environment in which their respective private sectors can partner, thrive, and enhance bilateral commercial ties to expand trade and economic links between the United States and India, according to an official statement.