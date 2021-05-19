Record 4529 single day COVID-19 fatalities in India; 2,67,334 new cases

Image Source : PTI A medic pushes a COVID-19 patient on a wheel-chair at Yamuna Sports Complex Covid Centre in New Delhi.

India on Wednesday recorded 2,67,334 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 4529 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,89,851 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,19,86,363. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,54,96,330, with 32,26,719 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 2,83,248. A total of 18,58,09,302 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

The country's case tally crossed the two-crore mark on May 4.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 223 3 6359 30 92 3 2 Andhra Pradesh 211501 53 1254291 21274 9580 99 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2397 51 19977 302 88 3 4 Assam 47740 1451 290774 4311 2344 73 5 Bihar 64699 4999 595377 11174 4039 111 6 Chandigarh 7035 347 48831 867 647 6 7 Chhattisgarh 90382 5774 823113 12098 12036 153 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 704 46 8944 99 4 9 Delhi 50863 5186 1329899 9403 22111 265 10 Goa 23946 1807 112633 3120 2197 45 11 Gujarat 96443 3177 660489 9557 9269 67 12 Haryana 75914 7247 626852 14897 6923 124 13 Himachal Pradesh 34888 1745 129330 4559 2460 78 14 Jammu and Kashmir 50925 73 197701 3823 3293 71 15 Jharkhand 31528 1996 284805 4859 4601 62 16 Karnataka 575049 28611 1674487 58395 22838 525 17 Kerala 347989 14686 1846105 45926 6612 97 18 Ladakh 1583 41 15031 156 170 5 19 Lakshadweep 1282 74 3915 151 15 1 20 Madhya Pradesh 82967 6016 652612 11358 7139 70 21 Maharashtra 422249 25751 4927480 52898 83777 1291 22 Manipur 6605 267 33466 337 612 20 23 Meghalaya 5332 417 19185 470 355 19 24 Mizoram 2129 21 7094 162 29 1 25 Nagaland 4407 154 14079 199 228 12 26 Odisha 94350 57 536595 10242 2357 22 27 Puducherry 17477 94 69060 1670 1212 33 28 Punjab 72277 1339 427058 8174 12317 231 29 Rajasthan 159455 16908 713129 25160 7080 146 30 Sikkim 3050 113 8427 94 212 2 31 Tamil Nadu 242929 11333 1403052 21362 18369 364 32 Telangana 48110 1231 485644 5186 3012 27 33 Tripura 5924 557 36402 317 450 5 34 Uttarakhand 76232 2376 214426 7063 5132 98 35 Uttar Pradesh 136342 12690 1483249 21108 18072 255 36 West Bengal 131793 233 1026492 19050 13576 145 Total# 3226719 127046 21986363 389851 283248 4529

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has started the process of appointing 20 American corporate leaders to the US section of the US-India CEO Forum. Established in 2005, the US-India CEO Forum brings together leaders of the respective business communities of the two countries to discuss issues of mutual interest. The forum has US and Indian public and private sector co-chairs, while the Secretary of Commerce and his Indian counterpart serve as the respective chair.

Other senior US government officials may also participate in the forum.

The International Trade Administration of the Department of Commerce on Tuesday invited applications from American CEOs to be part of this exclusive group.

The forum will allow the private sector to develop and provide recommendations to the two governments that reflect private sector views, needs, concerns, and suggestions about the creation of an environment in which their respective private sectors can partner, thrive, and enhance bilateral commercial ties to expand trade and economic links between the United States and India, according to an official statement.

