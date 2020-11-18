Chapare virus: All you need to know about the symptoms and precautions

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Chapare virus

After the deadly novel coronavirus, there is another deadly virus which has been hitting the headlines named Chapare virus. Recently, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from US made an announcement that this haemorrhagic fever causing virus can spread through physical contact from person-to-person.

As per the scientists, the virus found is capable of human-to-human transmission and can even cause haemorrhagic fevers like Ebola. This rare virus was found by scientists while trying to avert the future of COVID-19 in the world which has caused upheaval and led to a dramatic loss of human life.

In La Paz, the Capital of Bolivia two people contracted the virus in 2019 and had transmitted it to three healthcare workers because one patient and two medical professionals worked got severely infected and died. A small outbreak of the virus also took place was registered in the east of La Paz region – Chapare in 2004.

Epidemiologist Caitlin Cossaboom of CDC shared with The Guardian that 'bodily fluids' could potentially carry the virus.

It is reported that rats to are believed to carry the virus and there are chances that it has been transmitted to human beings. Although, it is said that bodily fluids viruses can be easily controlled as compared to respiratory viruses.

What are the symptoms of Chapare Virus?

As per the CDC, symptoms can include Fever, Abdominal pain, bleeding gums, vomiting, skin rashes, and pain behind the eyes. Owing to no virus-specific treatments, most patients receive care through intravenous fluids, reported Wion.

“We isolated the virus, and we were expecting to find a more common disease, but the sequence data pointed to Chapare virus,” said Maria Morales-Betoulle, a pathologist at the CDC read a report in Wion. “We were really surprised.”