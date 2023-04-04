Cataracts: Ways in which you can reduce risk of this common eye condition

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Cataracts: Here are some ways you can reduce risk of this common eye condition

Cataracts are a common eye condition that can lead to vision loss and even blindness. They occur when the natural lens in the eye becomes cloudy, making it difficult to see. It causes blurry vision, faded colours, difficulty seeing at night, and other visual problems. Here are some expert tips on how to prevent cataracts and protect your vision.

Wear sunglasses

One of the best ways to protect your eyes from cataracts is to wear sunglasses that block out UV rays. Exposure to UV rays can damage the natural lens in your eye, increasing your risk of developing cataracts. When choosing sunglasses, look for ones that provide 100% UV protection.

Eat a healthy diet

Eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables can also help prevent cataracts. These foods contain antioxidants that can help protect the eyes from damage. Some examples of antioxidant-rich foods include berries, leafy greens, and citrus fruits.

Quit smoking

Smoking is a major risk factor for cataracts, as it can damage the eyes and increase oxidative stress. If you smoke, quitting can significantly reduce your risk of developing cataracts.

Limit alcohol consumption

Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol can also increase your risk of cataracts. If you decide to consume alcohol, do it in moderation.

Manage chronic health conditions

Some chronic health conditions, such as diabetes, can increase your risk of developing cataracts. To reduce your risk, it’s important to manage these conditions with the help of a healthcare provider.

Get regular eye exams

Regular eye exams can help detect cataracts early, when they are most treatable. Your eye doctor can also provide recommendations for protecting your eyes and reducing your risk of cataracts.

Exercise regularly

Regular exercise can help improve overall health and reduce the risk of chronic health conditions, which can in turn help prevent cataracts. Strive to engage in moderate exercise for a minimum of 30 minutes on most days of the week.

By taking these steps, you can reduce your risk of cataracts and maintain good eye health.

