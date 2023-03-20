Can people with diabetes eat mangoes? Read to know

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Can people with diabetes eat mangoes?

Mangoes are a popular fruit in India, known for their sweetness, juicy texture, and strong aroma. They come in many different types, with over 1,500 varieties grown in the country, such as Alphonso and Dasheri, each having a distinct flavor. However, people with diabetes may be unsure about whether or not to eat mangoes due to their high sugar content.

If you look up the same on the internet, you will get answers at both ends. Some would recommend diabetic people to avoid eating mangoes while some would suggest eating mangoes.

If your blood sugar levels are well managed, then you can eat mangoes. However, it is crucial to consume the appropriate quantity at the right time and in the correct manner. A single serving of fruit comprises 15 grams of carbohydrates, and it is recommended to consume a total of 30 grams of carbohydrates from fruit per day. Mangoes can vary in sweetness, with some being less sweet than others. It is preferable to exercise moderation when consuming any type of mango available in your location.

Consumption of the king of fruits can be advantageous for individuals with diabetes, provided they consume it prudently and their blood glucose levels and potassium levels are within the recommended range. If these conditions are met, diabetes patients can relish the luscious fruit in moderation. However, it is advisable to consult a registered dietitian for guidance on the matter.

The best way to eat mangoes is by slicing the fruit and eating the pulp directly from the skin, like it is usually done. This is because when we eat mango this way, our mouth starts to digest the carbohydrates using an enzyme in our saliva called salivary amylase.

Eating mango directly from the skin also makes us enjoy its flavors more and feel more satisfied. On the other hand, if we drink mango shakes or juices, we might end up consuming more because it's easier and faster to drink, and we won't be able to savor the flavors as much.

People with diabetes shouldn’t eat more than half a mango every day. If you have high potassium levels or erratic blood sugar levels, you must consume mangoes under the guidance of an expert. Ideally, mangoes must be consumed post workouts, post morning walks and in between meals.

