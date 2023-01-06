Calorie control with hormonal balance is the funda for weight loss; suggests fitness coach Yash Thakur

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know what is the funda for weight loss

Losing weight is a tedious task. Many people undergo strict diets and rigorous training to get those perfect six-pack abs. But do you know that you can have your 'cheat meals' and still lose weight? Fitness coach Yash Thakur, who is just 24 years old, is revolutionizing the fitness industry with his unique approach to dieting and exercise. He claims that calorie control with a hormonal balance is the right approach for optimal results. 41-year-old Tarun Gill is the perfect example of this newfound strategy in action.

At 41 years old, Tarun has a chiseled jawline and 6-pack abs that have won him modeling contracts and social media following. So what's his secret? Tarun's coach Yash Thakur revealed a healthy diet and fitness regime helped him become India's most athletic 41-year-old. According to Thakur, it's all about eating healthy foods that react well with your body and avoiding excessive cardio. He also swears by weight training, which he believes is vital for maintaining muscle mass as you age.

In the beginning, Tarun was grossly overweight at 19 percent body fat, with low energy levels and constant anxiety. But, after three months of working with coach Yash Thakur, Tarun's life changed drastically. In three months, Tarun lost 8 kgs; his body fat went from 19% to 8 %. And most of all, he started feeling confident about his body. Now he can eat anything and get away with it because he controls his hormones and knows how to manage them, which include testosterone, growth hormone, cortisol, and ghrelin. So he is in control of his body, not another way around.

"I now feel amazing; there are no cheat days because I can eat anything," said 41-year-old Tarun. "I have learned from Yash and now sharing with everyone that if you know your body, you can eat almost anything. Know your food allergies and what food makes you uncomfortable but don't torture yourself by eating food you don't enjoy. I am 41 years old, but my body looks like a 20-year-old now!" he added.

According to Yash Thakur, it all comes down to understanding your body. Through diet control (eating only what makes him feel good), exercise (45 minutes per day), and learning about his hormones (Testosterone, growth hormone, cortisol, and ghrelin), Tarun was able to take back control of his health - resulting in an incredible physique.

