Bipasha Basu reveals daughter had 'two holes' in heart, know everything about Ventricular Septal Defect

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM & FREEPIK Bipasha Basu recently said that her daughter Devi had 'two holes' in heart, know everything about Ventricular Septal Defect.

Recently, Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu revealed that her baby daughter born in November, 2022 had a congenital heart defect. This turned out to be a Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD) which is a hole between the two lower chambers of the heart.

What is Ventricular Septal Defect?

Ventricular Septal Defects (VSDs) are the most common type of congenital heart defect, occurring in more than 25 per cent of all babies born with a congenital heart defect. Babies born with VSDs have two holes between the two ventricles (lower chambers) of their heart that allow some oxygenated and unoxygenated blood to flow from one side of the heart to the other. This means that oxygenated blood from the left ventricle can mix with unoxygenated blood from the right ventricle, and vice versa. This mixing of oxygenated and unoxygenated blood can cause strain on the body’s organs, particularly in newborns, as they are not yet adapted to cope with this extra strain.

The majority of VSDs are small and do not require any treatment, however more complex VSDs may need medical intervention. If left untreated, VSDs can cause problems such as shortness of breath, poor feeding or failure to gain weight, tiredness, and infections of the lungs and other organs.

How to diagnose Ventricular Septal Defect?

Diagnosis of VSDs is usually done by an echocardiogram (ECG). An ECG is an ultrasound scan which uses sound waves to create an image of the heart so that any abnormalities can be identified. Once identified, treatment for VSDs begins depending on the size of the defect and whether it is causing any problems for the patient.

What are the treatments for Ventricular Septal Defect?

Treatment for VSDs usually involves medications to reduce swelling and improve circulation and oxygenation; surgery to close or reduce the size of the defect; or device closure which involves inserting a small device into the heart to close the defect. Surgery and device closure are most common for larger defects, while medications are used for smaller defects.

In Bipasha’s case, her daughter was lucky enough to respond well to medication as she is just a baby now and did not require any further intervention. This is testament to how far medicine has come in treating these kinds of conditions, and it is great to know that there is now more support available for parents who have children diagnosed with a VSD.

Having a child born with a congenital heart defect can be devastating but it is important to remember that there is now great progress being made in diagnosing and treating these conditions. So if your child has been diagnosed with a VSD, there is hope. Speak to your doctor about your options and make sure you are well informed so you can make informed decisions about your child’s care.

Latest Health News