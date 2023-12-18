9 Calcium-rich dry fruits to add to your diet for better bone health

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Calcium-rich dry fruits for better bone health

Strong bones are essential for overall health, and a key nutrient for bone health is calcium. While dairy products are often associated with calcium, there are many plant-based sources, including dried fruits, that can help you meet your calcium needs. Adding these calcium-rich dried fruits to your diet can be a delicious and convenient way to ensure you're getting enough of this important mineral. Remember that a balanced diet, regular exercise, and adequate vitamin D intake are also important for maintaining strong and healthy bones.

Dried fruits can be an excellent addition to your diet to increase your calcium intake and support strong bones. Here are some calcium-rich dry fruits that can contribute to strengthening bones and making you healthy.

Also Read: Sweet Potato to Spinach: 7 superfoods for healthy muscle gain

Almonds are an excellent source of calcium, containing about 76 mg of calcium per 28 grams. They're also packed with essential nutrients like vitamin E and healthy fats, making them a great addition to your diet. Figs are another calcium-rich dry fruit, providing about 55 mg of calcium per 100 grams. They also provide dietary fiber and natural sweetness. Dates are not only sweet and delicious but also provide about 64 mg of calcium per 100 grams. These are great snack options to increase your calcium intake. Plums are known for their digestive benefits and contain about 43 mg of calcium per 100 grams. They can be a delicious way to add more calcium to your diet. Sesame seeds: These tiny seeds are rich in calcium, containing about 989 mg of calcium per 100 grams. You can sprinkle them on salads, or yogurt or add them to various recipes to get a calcium boost. Mustard seeds: 100 grams of sunflower seeds contain about 120 mg of calcium. They are not only a source of calcium but also provide healthy fats and proteins. Pistachios are a delicious and nutritious snack that provides about 131 mg of calcium per 100 grams, making it an excellent choice for strong bones. Walnut: Although it is not as high in calcium as some other dry fruits, walnuts still provide about 98 mg of calcium per 100 grams. They are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and other nutrients. Brazil nuts are one of the best sources of selenium, but they also contain about 160 mg of calcium per 100 grams. These nuts can be included in your diet to maintain bone health.

Dried fruits can be an excellent addition to your diet to increase your calcium intake and support strong bones. By including a variety of these calcium-rich options, you can promote better bone health and overall well-being.

Latest Health News