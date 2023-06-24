5 reasons why you must include ghee in your monsoon diet

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Reasons why you must include ghee in your diet.

Monsoons are here and it’s time to make some changes to your diet. Adding ghee to your diet is one of the best things you can do to keep yourself healthy during the rain. Ghee is a type of clarified butter that has been used in India for centuries. It is made by boiling down butter and then straining out the remaining liquid, leaving a thick, creamy golden liquid. Ghee has a high smoke point, which makes it ideal for cooking and baking. It has a rich, nutty flavour and can be used in both savoury and sweet dishes.

Ghee is packed with health benefits that make it an ideal addition to any diet during the monsoon season. Here are some of the top benefits of adding ghee to your diet during monsoons:

Boosts Immunity: Ghee is loaded with antioxidants, which help to strengthen the immune system and ward off colds and flu during the monsoon season. Ghee also contains vitamins A, D, E, and K, as well as omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties. Together, these nutrients work to boost immunity against a variety of illnesses.

Improves Digestion: Ghee is considered one of the best foods for digestion because it helps to lubricate the digestive tract and reduce inflammation. Consuming ghee helps increase healthy bacteria in the gut, which aids digestion and boosts nutrient absorption. It is also helpful in relieving the symptoms of indigestion like nausea, bloating and constipation.

Increases Metabolism: Consuming ghee helps to increase your metabolism and burn fat more efficiently. This is because ghee contains medium-chain fatty acids (MCFAs) which are easily absorbed by the body and burned for energy quickly. This helps boost energy levels and also helps with weight loss.

Enhances Brain Function: Ghee is known to enhance brain function due to its high concentration of fatty acids. It helps improve cognitive abilities such as memory, concentration, focus, and decision-making skills. In addition, ghee contains essential fatty acids such as omega 3s which have been linked to improved mental health and improved moods.

Rich Source of Vitamins: Ghee provides several important vitamins including A, D, E and K2 which are essential for overall health and wellness. Vitamin A helps protect your eyesight, Vitamin D helps build strong bones, Vitamin E protects cells from damage caused by free radicals, and Vitamin K2 helps transport calcium throughout your body for healthy bones and teeth.

Rich Source of Minerals: Ghee is also high in minerals like calcium, magnesium, phosphorous, selenium, zinc and iron which help promote healthy bones, skin and hair during monsoon season. Iron is an especially important mineral for preventing anaemia caused by low levels of red blood cells in the body during monsoon season when there is little sunlight available for vitamin D production.

So if you’re looking for ways to stay healthy during the monsoon season, adding ghee to your diet should be top of your list! Not only does it provide various health benefits but it also adds flavour to your dishes so that you don’t have to compromise on taste while trying to stay healthy!

