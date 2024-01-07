Sunday, January 07, 2024
     
5 Preventive ways not to overeat food during extreme winters

If you are looking for ways to break the habit of overeating, here are a few ways to prevent it. Scroll down to read more.

Snigdha Behera Written By: Snigdha Behera @https://twitter.com/s_snigdha075 New Delhi Published on: January 07, 2024 12:20 IST
Ways to prevent ourselves from overeating
Image Source : FREEPIK Ways to prevent ourselves from overeating

People often make resolutions every year to stay fit, but always get distracted sooner because of poor eating habits. During winter, we tend to eat more because our body temperature drops and we need more to keep our body warm. During this time, overeating leads to weight gain and increases the risk of developing various diseases. So, if you are trying to control overeating during winter, here are 5 ways how to prevent it.

1. Staying hydrated

Water is the most important part of our routine, as it helps in the removal of toxins from the body. Whenever you try to reach for food at odd times, the best way to prevent is to drink water frequently. 

India Tv - Stay hydrated

Image Source : FREEPIKStay hydrated

2. Increase protein intake

Whether you are trying to gain or lose weight, protein is an important and staple part of your diet. The protein you would consume would help metabolize all the fat and carbs. Moreover, adding protein intake helps in promoting muscle growth and recuperation.

India Tv - Protein intake

Image Source : FREEPIKProtein intake

3. Workout

Going out in the winter for walks would be difficult. But working during winter days is extremely important. Doing various winter activities would be the best way to loosen your weight.

India Tv - Workout

Image Source : FREEPIKWorkout

4. Eat healthy food

Healthy food including bananas, strawberries, dark chocolate, nuts, and bell peppers is the best to binge instead of junk food. 

India Tv - Healthy food

Image Source : FREEPIKHealthy food

5. Adequate Sunlight

During winter days, sunlight is very rare. To get the most light throughout the winter, spend some time outside. Brighten up your dining and kitchen rooms while cooking.

India Tv - Sunlight

Image Source : FREEPIKSunlight

