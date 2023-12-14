Thursday, December 14, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Health
  4. 5 diverse range of foods that can increase your Biotin intake

5 diverse range of foods that can increase your Biotin intake

Discover five biotin-rich foods that promote hair and nail health. Uncover the nutritional benefits of incorporating these foods into your diet for a natural boost of biotin.

Rahul Pratyush Written By: Rahul Pratyush New Delhi Published on: December 14, 2023 14:18 IST
Biotin rich foods
Image Source : FREEPIK 5 foods rich in Biotin

Biotin recognised as vitamin B7, stands as a pivotal element in fostering the vitality of our skin, hair, and nails. This water-soluble B vitamin is instrumental in metabolising fats, carbohydrates, and proteins, thereby influencing overall health. While biotin deficiencies are uncommon, a conscientious approach to dietary intake ensures sustained well-being. In this pursuit, incorporating foods abundant in biotin becomes imperative. Let's explore a diverse range of these nutrient-rich options that not only contribute to biotin intake but also enhance the holistic nourishment essential for a vibrant and healthy lifestyle.

Sweet potatoes:

Sweet potatoes are not only a tasty addition to your meals but also a great source of biotin. Packed with other vitamins and fibre, sweet potatoes contribute to the maintenance of healthy skin and can be a nutritious alternative to regular potatoes.

Nuts and Seeds: 
Almonds, peanuts, and sunflower seeds are excellent sources of biotin. These nutrient-dense snacks not only satisfy hunger but also contribute to your daily biotin requirements. Additionally, they are rich in other essential vitamins and minerals, promoting overall well-being.

Eggs:
One of the most accessible sources of biotin, eggs contain not only the yolk but also the egg whites. Consuming eggs regularly provides a substantial boost to your biotin intake, supporting the health and growth of your hair, skin, and nails.

Dairy products:
Milk, cheese, and yoghurt are not only excellent sources of calcium but also provide a fair amount of biotin. These dairy products are versatile and can be easily included in various meals, offering a convenient way to meet your daily biotin requirements.

Fish:
Certain fish, such as salmon and tuna, are not only delicious but also high in biotin. Including fish in your diet not only provides a flavorful source of this essential vitamin but also delivers omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for heart health.

Latest Health News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Health

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related 5 News

Latest News