Mukesh Ambani, 4th richest person in the world, lesser known facts

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Mukesh Ambani is world's 4th richest person in the world.

Billionaire Indian industrialist Mukesh Ambani has become the 4th richest person in the world. Above him, the top 3 positions are currently dominated by Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index had shown Mukesh Ambani as the 4th richest person on the planet. Mukesh Ambani is the chairman, managing director, and largest shareholder of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL). Reliance Industries, a Fortune Global 500 company, is India's most valuable company by market value. Mukesh Ambani is also the richest man in Asia with a net worth of US $81.6 billion.

Some interesting facts about Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani owns the world's largest refinery.

Mukesh Ambani is also called by his nick-name 'Muku'.

Mukesh Ambani does not like to celebrate his birthday, baring exceptional occasion.

Chairman of Reliance Industries, he accounts for approx 4 per cent of the country's GDP. Ambani's overall wealth is greater than the GDPs of Latvia, Botswana, and Niger and this too combined.

Mukesh Ambani has more than doubled his income in the past 10 years.

The 4th richest person in the world is getting richer approximately by $31,202 every minute.

Mukesh Ambani's annual income is almost 7.2 million times the average annual salary in India.

Mukesh Ambani is also the first Asian in the top 10 wealthiest people in the world.

Mukesh Ambani's house is one of the most expensive residential property in the world.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage