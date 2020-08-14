Independence Day Special: 5 Incredible Women Who Shaped India's Freedom Struggle

The stories of how India fought to free itself from the shackles of Colonial rules still reverberate in our hearts. From the Great Revolt of 1857 to the attainment of independence in 1947 lakhs of freedom fighters fought to free the country from the British Tyranny. Undoubtedly, this fight would have been incomplete without the participation of women. On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, let's remind ourselves of the rich and often forgotten histories of women freedom fighters.

Indiatvnews.com brings to you some of the greatest women of our country who have fought for their motherland with fearlessness, intellect, and courage:

Sarojini Naidu

Image Source : PTI Sarojini Naidu

'The Nightingale of India', Sarojini Naida was an Indian independence activist, poet and politician and thinker. Her oratory skills are legendary. She was born to a Bengali Hindu family. Her father, Dr. Aghore Nath Chattopadhyay was a scientist, philosopher, and educator. He founded the Nizam College of Hyderabad. Her mother, Varada Sundari Devi was a poetess in the Bengali language.

Interestingly, she became the first woman Governor of an Indian state after independence. She was also the second president of the Indian National Congress. Her collection of poems earned her literary acclaim. In 1905, she published her first book, a collection of poems, under the title of “Golden Threshold”. She worked selflessly and relentlessly during the freedom struggle and actively supported Mahatma Gandhi's movement. She died on 2 March 1949.

Uda Devi

Image Source : WIKI IMAGES Uda Devi

Uda Devi fought against the British regime in the Indian Rebellion of 1857. Uda Devi and other female Dalit participants are today remembered as the warriors or “Dalit Veeranganas” of the 1857 Indian Rebellion. According to reports, Devi had climbed a pipal tree, from where she shot dead 32 or 36 British soldiers. And according to some reports, in respect to recognition of her brave feat, British officers like Campbell had bowed their heads over her dead body. She died in November 1857.

Rani Lakshmibai

Image Source : WIKI IMAGES Rani Lakshmibai

Rani Lakshmibai was a queen of the Maratha princely state of Jhansi in North India. Rani Lakshmibai was born on 19 November 1828. She was one of the leading personalities during the great revolt of 1857. She became the resistance symbol for Indian nationalists.

Capt Laxmi Sehgal

Image Source : PTI/FILE Cpt Lakshmi Seghal

Capt Laxmi Sehgal was not just a freedom fighter but a woman whose efforts pushed against casteism in India. When she grows up, she trained to be a medical student but was drawn to the freedom struggle. She had been fascinated by Subhash Chandra Bose. When Bose visited Singapore, Sehgal convinced him and to lead women's regiment. Under her leadership, there was a great response to the call and since then she has been called Capt Laxmi Sehgal. She died on 23 July 2012.

Umabai Kundapur

Image Source : WIKI IMAGES Umabai Kundapur

Umabai Kundapur was born in Mangolore in 1892. She played a major role in India's freedom struggle. he was the founder of the of ‘Bhagini Mandal’ and the leader of women’s wing of Hindustani Seva Dal. Umabai Kundapur was born as Bhavani Golikeri to Golikeri Krishna Rao and Jungabai in Mangalore in 1892. In 1924, she helped Dr. Hardikar (founder of Hindustani Seva Dal) recruit over 150 women to help in Belgaum session of the All India Congress. In 1932, she was arrested and kept in Yerwada jail for four months. While she was in jail, the British confiscated Karnataka Press, sealed her school and declared her NGO ‘Bhagini Mandal’ as unlawful.

