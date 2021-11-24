Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/YUVIKACHAUDHARY Yuvika Chaudhary makes 'heartbeat' Prince Narula's 31st birthday special. See inside pics from the party

If there's one couple who is known for adorable ways in making ther respective partner's happy, it will surely be Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary. Yet again, the duo made their fans go weak in the knees on the occasion of Prince's 31st birthday. Taking to Instagram, his actress-wife Yuvika shared pictures from the private birthday bash of the reality show king. In the photos, the birthday boy can be seen cutting his cake and later on posing with his family for the camera. Prince opted for a casual avatar as he wore a white lower and sleeveless jersey whereas Yuvika, on the other hand was seen in a green joggers, printed white t-shirt, spectacles and ponytail.

Alongside the same, Yuvika wrote a heartfelt note tha read, "When you listen to my heart, you would find it always says your name. Happy birthday my heart’s beat! @princenarula #beba #privika #princenarula."

As soon as she shared the post, not just their fans but also friends from the industry poured in birthday wishes for Prince. Gizele Thakral commented, "Happy Birthday @princenarula , God bless , Keep shining ….. love u both one of my fav couple." Bigg Boss 15 ex-contestant Afsana Khan wrote, "Happy birthday bhaijaan Gbu." Nisha Rawal commented, "Happy Birthday."

Meanwhile, Yuvika recently landed into trouble when used a casteist slur in her vlog. After receiving a lot of criticism, she was booked by the Haryana Police. Later, she issued a public apology for hurting the sentiments of the people.

In a recent interview with PeepingMoon, Yuvika said, "It is like I paid the price for being a celebrity. There are people who abuse celebrities on social media but we cannot file a case against everyone. For me, humanity comes first so saying sorry repetitively doesn’t harm. I don’t believe in caste, I only believe in humanity.

Speaking about Prince, he is known to have won a number of reality shows including-- MTV Roadies 12, MTV Splitsvilla 8, Bigg Boss 9, and Nach Baliye 9. Apart from that he has even appeared in TV shows like Badho Bahu and Naagin 3. While for Yuvika, she has been a part of projects like- Om Shanti Om, Summer 2007 and Toh Baat Pakki!.

