Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Sachin Tyagi, other crew members test Covid-19 positive, shooting stalled

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Sachin Tyagi, other crew members test Covid-19 positive

TV actor Sachin Tyagii, who plays the tole of Manish Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. Following which, the entire cast and crew were tested for the novel coronavirus. Out of which, around three people were also found to be Covid-19 positive. Meanwhile, some of the crew members are still awaiting their results. Sachin Tyagi's coronavirus diagnosis has led to a halt of the shooting of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The popular show also stars Mohsin Khan as Kartik and Shivangi Joshi as Naira.

Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enjoys a massive fan-base. It has been among the most-watched shows on television and is the only Hindi GEC to have completed 3000 episodes The show went on air in 2009 and has been the audience's favourite since then.

