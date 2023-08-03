Udaariyaan takes 20-year-leap: Alisha Parveen, Anuraj Chahal, Aditi Bhagat to play lead roles

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Udaariyaan's latest trio

Udaariyaan is all set for another generation leap. After the departure of Twinkle Arora and Hiten Bhardwaj, the series will now feature fresh faces, who will take the storyline forward. Actors Alisha Parveen, Anuraj Chahal, and Aditi Bhagat will be taking over as leads in the fictional drama, which is taking a 20-year leap. In the show, Alisha will be portraying the role of Alia Randhawa, Anuraj will be seen as Armaan Gill and Aditi taking on the character of Aasmaa Dhillon. Recently, the show's producer, Sargun Mehta, shared a promo introducing the new cast. The promo also hinted at an exciting new plotline going ahead.

The story, which started with the cast of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta has reached to the third generation where Alia is the daughter of Nehmat, played by Twinkle Arora and Ekam, portrayed by Hitesh Bharadwaj. However, Alia considers her mother her greatest adversary. On the other hand, Aasmaa is raised in Canada and loves her country India. While Armaan is a 25-year-old guy who holds a special place in Alia’s heart.

The new promo introduces, Anurag, Alisha and Aditi. It begins with Ekam and Nehmat's daughter, Alia (Alisha), preparing to travel to Canada along with her boyfriend, Armaan (Anurag). Meanwhile, Harleen's (Isha) daughter, Aasmaa (Aditi), returns from Canada to India for the first time. She expresses her concern for Aasmaa's well-being during her visit to India.

Talking about their role, ‘Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho’ actress Alisha (Alia) said, "I am excited about playing the role of Alia, a feisty and rebellious girl, who thinks that the solution to all her problems is flying to Canada. I am very grateful for the channel’s faith in my talent. I hope the show continues to receive love from the audience after the leap."

Anuraj added, "Being part of ‘Udaariyaan’, a show that garnered tremendous appreciation, feels like a blessing. After experimenting in theatre and featuring in music videos for years, I’ve earned the opportunity to be on my first television show. Having lived in Chandigarh for a long time now, shooting for this show in the city feels that I’m home doing what I love.”

'Spy Bahu’ fame Aditi, who is playing the role of Aasmaa in the show spoke, "As an actor, I’m always looking for roles that challenge me and speak to the general consciousness. I’m delighted that the character of Aasmaa came to me and I’m looking forward to enlivening this ambitious girl from Canada, who harbours India in her heart. Here’s hoping that the show amasses even more love after the leap."

‘Udaariyaan’ airs on Colors.

