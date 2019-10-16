Image Source : INSTAGRAM Splitsvilla X2: Social media star Bhavin Bhanushali enters as wild card contestant

This week on Splitsvilla X2, social media star and budding actor Bhavin Bhanushali will grab eyeballs with his entry as a wild card contestant. The current heartthrob, who was recently seen in Bollywood movie, De De Pyaar De, is all set to sway with his charisma and win hearts on the show. And this Friday’s episode will surely be a treat to the eyes!

The episode will also see Rannvijay and Sunny Leone challenging to the chosen ones – Alfez & Aradhana, Miesha & Ashish. Miesha & Ashish will prove their compatibility, yet again, in the villa by winning the ‘Love dangal’ task against Alfez & Aradhana. Don’t miss out on the conspiracies and game plans by the contestants to vote the fellow mates out in the dome session.

In the dome session, Rannvijay asks each Splitsvillian to write the name of the person whom they think can be their ideal match. The revelations will leave the hosts as well as the current ideal matches in shock. Amidst this drama, Aahana gets into loggerheads with Bhavya. The Splitsvillians are surprised to see trouble in the paradise of two couples- Hridya-Uday and Jinal-Shrey. Will the audience get to see them back together or will they develop a new connection?

Now with Bhavin’s entry, how will the equations and the bonds change? Will he give a tough fight to the boys in the house? Find out all the answers, this Friday at 7pm on MTV.