Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz gets Sidharth Shukla's face tattooed, keeps him 'alive in memories'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SHEHBAZBADESHA Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha gets Sidharth Shukla's face inked

Sidharth Shukla's family is still grieving his loss. The actor passed away on the morning of September 2 after suffering a massive heart attack. Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill is devastated. The Punjabi actress was hardly able to handle herself during the last rites of the actor. Sidharth was very close to Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz Badesha as well. The duo met on Bigg Boss 13 and had become good friends. On Friday, Shehbaz took to social media to show that he got Sidharth Shukla's face tattooed on his arm, just above his sister's name.

Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz penned a heartfelt note for Sidharth Shukla and said that the family and friends will always keep him alive in their memories. He tweeted, "Your memories will be as real as you... You will always stay alive with me .. You will always be alive in our memories"

After Sidharth Shukla's death, Shehbaz had shared a heartbreaking post and promised him that he will become like him and follow his path to be a good human. Calling Sidharth Shukla 'mera sher,' Shehbaz said that he will make it his dream to become like him. He wrote, "U R always with us and you will be always... will try to become like you. It is a dream now... and this dream will come true soon... I will not say RIP because you are not Love you." Shehbaz also changed his profile picture with that of Sidharth's.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Sukh got the actress' name tattooed on his arm earlier this month. Many videos and pictures had gone viral on the internet in which Santokh Gill was seen getting inked. Other photos also showed him flaunting Shehnaz Gill's name between a 'folded hands' tattoo and a rose.

Sidharth Shukla was 40 when he breathed his last. Mumbai's Cooper hospital had confirmed his death. According to one of the hospital officials, around 9:25 am, he was brought dead to the hospital. Since Sidharth's death, Shehnaaz Gill has not made any public appearance. fans have been waiting for her upcoming film Honsla Rakh's release. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

Recently, Diljit Dosanjh revealed that the teaser of the film Honsla Rakh will be released soon.

Diljit Dosanjh has turned producer for the film. It is set to hit the screens on October 15. The actor announced the film in February through a poster on social media. The poster showed a sketch of Diljit Dosanjh holding a little baby on his back and giving him a thumbs up.