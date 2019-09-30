Shehnaaz Gill, the queen of sass inside Bigg Boss 13 house

Shehnaaz, as soon as Shefali entered the house, said she was wary of her behaviour.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill, one of the 13 participants on the reality show, left host Salman Khan gushing as she introduced herself as 'Punjab's Katrina Kaif'. It was then when the world knew it was going to see oodles of sass in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Gill hugged Salman the moment she came on stage and even asked him if she really resembles Katrina. A blushing Salman Khan agreed.

Gill is one crowd-puller -- by virtue of her devil-may-care attitude -- and her later interactions with Shefali Jagga, another inmate, were proof enough.

"Tune toh aatey hi meri beizzati kardi. Maine socha 'hayee rabba, yeh toh abhi se shuru ho gayi' [You insulted me as soon as you came. I said to myself 'oh god, she has started on day one only']" Shehnaaz can be seen mouthing to Shefali, in an unedited clip of the show on Voot.

Shefali thoroughly refused and said she did not know what she was talking about.

Shehnaaz had defeated Shefali in two "tedhe-medhe" games before entering the house.

The Punjabi singer-actor-model also performed a dance number on stage before entering the Bigg Boss house. She added she had the habit of talking non-stop.

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill made her debut with Punjabi film Kala Shah Kala this year and has just launched her music video, Veham.

