Bigg Boss 13: Dalljiet Kaur opens about not letting ex-husband Shaleen Bhanot in the house

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 13: Dalljiet Kaur opens on ex-husband Shaleen Bhanot

Dalljiet Kaur, who has been a popular television name with her appearance in many shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Qayamat Ki Raat, Kaala Teeka and others and has entered Bigg Boss 13 house. The actress was in the news earlier because of her ugly separation from husband Shaleen Bhanot. When the news of her entering the controversial show appeared, it was said that he has not let her ex-husband enter the show since she is participating. Reacting to the same, Dalljiet said she doesn’t hold that power of stopping someone.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Dalljiet said, "I don’t think I am that big a name yet to call the shots. Well, I definitely hope that I become that big some day. Whether Shaleen takes up a show or not is his prerogative. We are extremely cordial and happy in our respective lives. I wish him happiness."

Talking about what she has planned about surviving in the Bigg Boss house and using her ‘single mother’ tag as an advantage, Dalljiet said, "I have done so much work that my claim to fame cannot be my personal life. I feel that people want to see the real me and I am excited about this opportunity. It would have been impossible for me to take up this show two years ago, because I was searching for stability back then. I was without work for a year-and-a-half, and it was a luxury I couldn’t afford. It’s scary being the only earning member in the house. However, now that I have got a hold over my life once again, I hope that people see my inner strength. I will miss my son, but that has got nothing to do with the fact that I am a single mother. Every mother would miss her child."

Along with Dalljiet, other contestants of Bigg Boss 13 includes Wajid, Siddharth Shukla, Rashmi Desai, Devoleena, Abu Malik, Aarti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali Bagga, Koena Mitra, Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra and Ashwini Koul.

