Rohit Bose Roy is another confirmed contestant for Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

The action-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13', hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty is returning back with its 13th season. After days of speculations, many TV stars and celebrities confirmed their participation in the adventure-based reality show. From Bigg Boss 16's Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam to Kundali Bhagya stars Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi and others confirmed that they will be seen performing stunts in the show. The shooting for the new season will begin in the month of May and the show will start in July. Actor Rohit Bose Roy is another name that has been confirmed and would be seen doing some exciting stunts on the show.

He said the journey will be full of physical and mental challenges and he is preparing to conquer all the fears to perform well on the show. "I have always been drawn to adventure and as I prepare to be part of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', I am eager to experience the exhilarating sense of freedom that comes with conquering my fears. It's going to be a challenging ride, both mentally and physically," Rohit said.

The 55-year-old actor, who is known for his work in TV shows such as 'Kkusum', 'Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand', 'Swabhimaan', and films like 'Chengiz', 'Forensic', 'LOC Kargil', among others, talked of willingness to take risks. "As I embark on this journey, I firmly believe that one must possess a fearless attitude and be willing to take risks to achieve greatness. My mantra of "no guts, no glory" serves as a constant reminder to remain resolute, courageous, and determined to overcome any obstacle that comes my way."

The channel is yet to announce the confirmed contestants list and fans are eagerly waiting for the same. 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' first aired in 2008. This time also the audience is eager to know when the 13th season will start. Shiv, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir, Arjit Taneja, Rohit Bose and Archana Gautam Singh are the confirmed contestants of the show. If reports are to be believed, KKK13 will start on July 17 on Colors Channel. In May, all the contestants will leave for the shoot in a different country and then in July, the reality show will go on-air at 9.30 pm on the weekends. It will be available to watch online on Voot.

