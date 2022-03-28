Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/PUNITPATHAK_FANCLUB/SONUSOOD Roadies to The Khatra Khatra Show, 5 reality shows that are hot spot for Bollywood buffs

For decades, reality shows have been the biggest dose of entertainment in our lives! The makers of these shows surprise us with innovative and phenomenal concepts, successfully keeping us glued to the screen. They have undoubtedly carved a place in the hearts of the beloved audience, and we cannot imagine weekends without binging on our favourite shows. As the landscape of television reality shows is dynamically changing, we have listed down the top five reality shows which are a must-watch in 2022!

1. The Khatra Khatra Show – Voot

The Khatra Khatra Show is an Indian comedy game show series starring Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa along with Farah Khan being a Friday special host that is digitally available only on Voot. So, brace yourselves for an irresistible ride with the funniest dares, awkward pranks, games and more.

2. Roadies – MTV

‘Roadies’ being a youth-based reality show was first aired on MTV in 2003. In this show, a group of contestants travels to different destinations each season. Throughout the course of their journey, they participate in numerous challenges by putting their physical, mental, and social skills to the test. Every contestant must survive the weekly vote-outs to inch closer towards victory.

This year Sonu Sood being the host of the show changes a lot of perspectives and the whole outlook of the game. Being said that, fasten your seat belts for more surprises coming your way.

3. Big Boss – OTT [Voot Select]

Bigg Boss OTT received enormous appreciation from the audiences when the show was airing on Voot Select. As Big Boss is a constant entertainment dose for audiences, there’s always room for more surprises. And, the way Karan Johar has shown a reality check to the contestants, is what makes Bigg Boss extraordinary!

4. Kaun Banega Crorepati - SONY TV ​

The Hindi adaptation of the acclaimed 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' franchise, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' or 'KBC' has been ruling over the hearts of millions since 2000. Along with entertaining its viewers, the host of the show the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan also cracks a way to impart knowledge about subjects including history, geography, and current affairs, to name a few.

Here, contestants are presented with a series of multiple-choice questions in KBC, along with four lifelines. Every question has a fixed cash prize, which starts from a thousand and goes up to seven crore Indian rupees.

5. India’s Got Talent – Sony LIV

India's Got Talent (often abbreviated as IGT) is a televised Indian Hindi language talent show series and is part of the Got Talent franchise. The show aired on Colors TV till Season 8 and the Season 9 show is airing on Sony Entertainment Television. The show is also digitally available on Sony LIV. A talent show is appreciated and valued by millions of India’s for not just showing their skills but also providing a platform to express themselves.