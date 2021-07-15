Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RAHULVAIDYA Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding: Choreographer Sumit Khetan spills a few beans

Choreographer Sumit Khetan, who specializes in wedding choreography, is currently busy with preparations for singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar's wedding. Sumit choreographs Rahul and Disha's moves for their Sangeet ceremony on July 17 here. Reversing tradition, the Sangeet ceremony will take place after the wedding on July 16.

Speaking about the special song and the choreography, Sumit tells IANS: "I am choreographing Rahul and Disha's Sangeet and it's a lot of fun. Rehearsals started a week before. I can obviously not reveal the songs but there are definitely exciting songs from Hindi films. As far as Rahul and Disha are concerned, they both are very bubbly in nature and it's fun to teach them. Every evening, we have rehearsals."

"The experience has been positive because both of them are full of life. Rahul is very expressive and Disha is an amazing dancer. I must say they are quick learners. They have been very accommodative and sweet. They don't have any tantrums and try to understand the options we give them. They are happy to understand as to what we want to teach them and very comfortable and adjusting. They have really liked my choreography and said that it is catchy and cheerful, which is really encouraging," Sumit adds.

Sumit has been into wedding choreography for a while now and he has also choreographed actor Ruslan Mumtaz's Sangeet ceremony.