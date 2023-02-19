Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to reunite with Ankit Gupta post Bigg Boss 16? Here’s what we know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PRIYANKITXJOTT Stills from Bigg Boss 16 featuring Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta

To all the #Priyankit fans, who have been eagerly waiting to see Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta together, it seems the wait is finally over. After getting evicted from Bigg Boss 16, Ankit signed a new project in Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s new show Junooniyatt, alongside his housemate Gautam Vig and actress Neha Rana. As much as fans were filled with joy to see the handsome hunk on the screens again, they also missed the sizzling chemistry between his real as well as reel life chemistry with best friend and Udaariyaan co-star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

It seems that the wish of Priyankit fans has been granted as the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka was snapped by the paparazzi where she revealed that she is looking for a 2 BHK apartment. When asked when she and Ankit will work together again, the actress smiled and replied, “Priyankit ke sabhi fans ko main yahi bolna chahungi ki agar humein saath mein dekhna chahte hain, merko aur Ankit ko saath mein ek project mein, toh I think jald hi!” So we now have confirmation about a reunion.

Priyanka was the most loved contestant of Bigg Boss season 16. Though she was the second runner-up, she was called ‘janta ki winner’ by several netizens. She was considered to be the winner of the show as her journey impressed fans a lot. But she turned out to be the second runner-up and that left many upset. However, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary seems to have received a massive boost in her career due to the show. Her chemistry with Ankit Gupta also made her the talk of the town.

Rumours also suggest that she may have bagged a role in Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki along with Rajkumar Hirani. There is no confirmation though. Adding to the grapevine, there is also a buzz that she might be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Speculations are also being made that Priyanka and Ankit Gupta will be seen together in a music video too. She did not reveal many details about the project though. But if we follow the trend, season 13’s Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla worked together in Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona, Bigg Boss 15’s Tejasswi Prakash and her beau Karan Kundrra gave us Baarish Aayi Hai and Rula Deti Hai. So, we might also see these two in a music video.

