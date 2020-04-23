Image Source : INSTAGRAM On Kushal Punjabi's birth anniversary, actor Apurva Agnihotri shares heartfelt post

In December 2019, actor Kushal Punjabi was found dead at his Mumbai apartment. The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor was a very happy-go-lucky and positive personality, as per his friends and acquaintances from the industry. Karanvir Bohra was the one who broke the news of his demise leaving everyone in shocked. The actor also left a note saying that no one must be blamed for his decision and that he wants the property to be divided among his parents, sister and son Kian.As April 23, 2020 marks the birth anniversary of Kushal Punjabi actor, good friend Apurva Agnihotri took to social media to remember the late actor.

Taking to Instagram, actor Apurva Agnihoti wrote, "I stood and watched as my brother rode by it wasn’t the way it should be But I shed not a tear for this brother for he lived free and loved his life So ride on my brother till we meet again and when my time comes to take that last ride you can bet it’ll be with a smile...till then enjoy your special day Happy Birthday Dear Kushal Bhai...Miss ya".

Kushal Punjabu tied the knot with Audrey Dolhen in Marseilles in 2015. Audrey had to move to China recently due to work commitments and also took their son Kian with her. Reports doing the rounds said that Audrey wanted a divorce from Kushal and he wasn’t too thrilled about it. It was their troubled marriage that led him to do what he did.

Audrey opened up about getting blamed for his death and said, "We had problems in our marriage but it was not a failed marriage. I never stopped Kian from talking to his father Kushal. It was Kushal who was not serious about his family. I invited him to settle down in Shanghai but he was least interested. In fact, it was me who was looking after his expenses. Kian lost interest in his father because of lack of seriousness. I tried my best to save my relationship with Kushal." She also added, "Kushal was a careless father who never bothered about his son's future. I was at the receiving end in the marriage and not him. I was with our son Kian in France for Christmas holidays. I don't know why I am being blamed for his death, it was Kushal who failed in our relationship."

