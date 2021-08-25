Nishant Bhatt, Moose Jattana saved by housemates on 'Bigg Boss OTT'

Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCH Bigg Boss OTT

From Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty's close connections going viral to nominations to Moose Jattana and Neha Bhasin in the house taking a dip in the swimming pool. There is a lot happening in the house of 'Bigg Boss OTT'. Akshara Singh on the other hand had an emotional breakdown because of the backstabbing that she had to face by Pratik Sahejpal in the 'Game of Hearts' task.

Later Divya Agarwal and Zeeshan Khan saved Nishant Bhatt and Moose Jattana in the nominations task to which Shamita and Raqesh did not agree. However, all the other housemates agreed to save Nishant and Moose. While the audience has saved Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat from the nominations. The nominated connections for the week are Pratik Sehejpal-Neha Bhasin and Milind Gaba-Akshara Singh.

Despite the fights and drama which takes place in the house, a strong bond between two housemates is a treat to watch. For instance, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty. The couple has been catching eyeballs with sweet gestures that they are doing for each other in the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Just yesterday when Bigg Boss assigned the housemates a task to change their connections, Shamita without having to think twice gave the heart to Raqesh as she knew he was the one! Raqesh accepted it and hugged and lifted Shamita. Accepting her heart, he said, "Ek connection banna shuru hua humara. Aaj abhi iss level par pohocha hai connection humara ki ek maturity ke saath hum cheezon ko dekhte hai, ek understanding hai ek doosre ki taraf. Ek sense of belonging jise kehte hai woh shayad tumhare saath ho raha hai mera." He concluded saying, "I belong to her and she belongs to me."

Shamita blushed at this and thanked him. "I also want to punch you because you took so long," she said.

'Bigg Boss OTT' airs on Voot.