Nia Sharma's viral photo is burning the Internet; flaunts hourglass body in striped bodycon dress

Nia Sharma is undoubtedly one of the most loved actresses in the television industry, the diva lets her confidence and bold appearance do the talking. The hotness of TV industry has a huge fan base of around 7.7 million dedicated fans and followers. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 star makes it a point to always score high on the glam quotient and it would not be wrong to say that Nia Sharma carries every dress with elan. Over the years in the industry, Nia Sharma has proved her acting prowess with various shows.

The television star has yet again set the internet on fire when she shared stunning photos in a black and white striped bodycon dress. The actress's pictures went viral on social media as soon as she shared them on her Instagram with the caption, Either it’s being in bed all day .. Or I’m all dressed up to go wherever you say today kinda days !! (Don’t copy my pink shoes even if you’re tempted to)".

Netizens are hailing the TV diva, fans flooded her comments section with fire and red heart emojis. One of her fans wrote, "Hottest TV actress for a reason!" with fiery heart emoji, while another commented, "Aisa figer ho jay jewan safal ho jay". Multiple other netizens made comments such as "So beautiful", "Gorgeous" and flooded the comment section with fire and heart emjois.

Nia Sharma never misses a chance to amaze her fans, she is quite known for her bold avatars and has a massive fan following. From simple chic outfits to sizzling bold fits, she knows how to handle it. Nia likes to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts with her pictures and videos.

Nia got her first big break in the acting industry from the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Bahna Hai, in which she played the parallel role of Manvi Chowdhary. After this she worked with Ravi Dubey in a popular show ‘Jamai Raja’, which was a big hit. She also participated in reality shows like Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. Nia was last seen in the popular star-studded reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 and won the hearts of the audience with her performance.

