Naagin 6: Maheck Chahal reveals she is 'playing Indian Wonder Woman'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MAHECK CHAHAL Naagin 6: Maheck Chahal on her role

Ekta Kapoor is all set to bring the sixth installment of the popular fantasy-fiction franchise, ‘Naagin’. Ever since the show was announced, there has been a buzz about who will play the lead. With Tejasswi Prakash in the lead, this season will witness the serpent queen ‘Sarvashreshth Naagin’ go far and beyond to fight the most powerful enemy in the history of the show. However, Ekta had earlier hinted that one of the leads would have her name start with the letter 'M'. With Tejasswi being the Naagin, we now have Maheck Chahal, who will play the role of Indian Wonder Woman. She will 'save the world from coronavirus'.

Talking about her role, Maheck told Indian Express "Honestly, I am playing the Indian Wonder Woman. She is out there to save the world from coronavirus. It’s a very positive character and I am super excited about it. The whole story has been changed this season. And I am glad that the makers were able to create such a strong character."

"I have worked with Ekta earlier in Kavach and I think she saw it in me to pull this off. I had shifted to Goa post the lockdown and she called me with this show. It’s an amazing role and I am sure many girls would want to be in my shoes at the moment," she added.

The actress recently took to her social media and revealed her character from Naagin 6. Donning a blue shimmery outfit, Maheck captioned it, "The wait is finally over….. Excited to reveal my look and my character for Naagin 6...Naagin’s character spoke to me so deeply and I knew then I just had to take it up. She is the protecter of India, she is strong and powerful. I believe Indian women these days exude these qualities and that is why I wanted to take up a role that represents my belief in the woman of today. @colorstv @ektarkapoor @balajitelefilmslimited outfit by my sweet sweet @sacorina."

When asked about criticism this season is taking for the 'COVID pandemic theme,' Maheck said, "I don’t think we are making a joke as it’s a very serious subject, and also an important one. I think in the next few years, we might also get to see a lot of films being made on the same subject. So many people went through their toughest time and it’s going to be relatable for them."

Meanwhile, ‘Sarvashreshth Naagin’ will battle a global crisis that poses a threat to the survival of humanity.