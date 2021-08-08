Sunday, August 08, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya actor Anupam Shyam dies due to multiple organ failure; Twitter filled with condolences

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya actor Anupam Shyam dies due to multiple organ failure; Twitter filled with condolences

TV actor Anupam Shyam, who rose to fame through the daily soap 'Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya' passed away on Sunday evening after suffering multiple organ failures. As soon as the news of his demise spread, condolences started pouring in over social media.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 08, 2021 23:19 IST
Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya actor Anupam Shyam dies due to multiple organ failure; Twitter filled with co
Image Source : TWITTER

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya actor Anupam Shyam dies due to multiple organ failure; Twitter filled with condolences

Television actor Anupam Shyam, who rose to fame through the show Pratigya passed away on Sunday evening after suffering multiple organ failures. 

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X