Mahhi Vij pens open letter for those accusing her & Jay Bhanushali of 'abandoning' their foster children

Popular Television couple Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali are doting parents to their three kids, Tara, Khushi and Rajveer. The couple is often trolled for ignoring their foster kids, Khushi and Rajveer. While Tara is their biological daughter. On social media, people criticise them for preferring their biological daughter over the two. But, on Friday, Mahhi reacted to the criticism levelled against her and Jay in an open letter clarifying why Khushi and Rajveer are living in their hometown with their grandparents.

In a lengthy note posted on Instagram, Mahhi explained "A lot of you have been questioning, a lot of you have been assuming, a lot of you have been writing anything and everything and it's just FAIR! Yes we are parents, FOSTER Parents! Tara entered our lives as a beautiful blessing but that doesn't change our feelings for Khushi and Rajveer.

"When Khushi came into our lives, we became parents but a part of us knows that the decisions and the first rights belong to her father and mother. They had always wanted the kids to spend some time in Mumbai but eventually return to their hometown and be with their extended family and grandparents. And we feel that there is no one who can judge what is better for a child, than their parents," she added.

Mahhi added how all the trolling 'pains' them and might hurt their children in future. She also said that people are questioning their love for Khushi and Rajveer and claiming that they have abandoned the children.

"So today to all of you who may question why you aren't seeing them with us or feel that we've abandoned them, please don't! It pains us and it will hurt our children when they grow up. For us all our three children are equally loved but two of them though living in their hometown are still precious for us. Our video calls and frequent exchange of messages keep us close to them and that's a decision which none of us have a right to interfere in,” she wrote.

Mahhi said that the doors of their house are always open for Khushi and Rajveer. "The kids will keep coming and they have two homes for a lifetime, one in their hometown, and one with us. All our festivals like Diwali and even Khushi's birthday are celebrated together. The love doesn't change and will always only grow!"

The actress concluded the note by saying "We hope that all your questions and assumptions are rested for once and all! Please bless our children, wish them well because that's all we want, positivity and Good Karma!"



Jay and Mahhi have been fostering their caretaker’s children since 2017. They have been sponsoring their education as well. They had then announced that they would be taking care of the kids' upbringing and education. On the other hand, they welcomed daughter Tara in 2019. The couple has just returned from their vacation with baby Tara in Jaipur.