Know how Amar Upadhyay manages his two-hour workout schedule daily while shooting

Image Source : AMAR UPADHYAY Amar Upadhyay manages his two-hour workout schedule daily

Given their hectic work routines, actors on television have to struggle a lot to maintain a decent fitness regime. It's a double-edged sword in a way. You have to work out to look good on screen alongside making sure that the shoots don’t get derailed. One such actor is Amar Upadhyay, who is playing the dashing Sarpanch Virender Pratap Singh in Colors’ latest popular show 'Molkki'. He has figured life out when it comes to fitness. The actor says that he ensures a two-hour-long workout while managing a hectic shoot schedule, at any cost.



Talking about his workouts, Amar Upadhyay said, “I am very particular about my fitness. Throughout my career, I have always ensured that I make time for working out. Be it on set or at home, I always make sure that I don't miss out on my fitness regime."

He further added "as actors, it is extremely important for us to hone our acting muscles along with our actual muscles. Even while shooting Molkki, I make sure that I carry some basic equipment so that I can work out between takes. I carry cross-training bands, dumbbells, and other stuff with me. I know it might sound too much, but with proper discipline, one can make time for what one wants.”



Meanwhile, his Molkki is aired every Monday to Friday at 10.00 pm on Colors Tv.

